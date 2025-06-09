I Thought I Was Helping With the Bills—The Truth Shattered Me

I waited until she left and then asked him directly, “What did she mean by that?”

At first, he brushed it off. But when I pressed, he finally admitted the truth: the house isn’t his. It’s still in his mom’s name. The money I’ve been giving him every month? It’s been going to her mortgage.

I was stunned. I said, “You told me this was your house.”

And he said, “Well, you never asked who the owner was.”

I told him, “I didn’t ask because you told me it was yours. Why would I even think to question that?”

He just shrugged and said, “We live here. That makes it our home. Why does it matter whose name is on the deed?”

I was floored. I told him it matters because I’ve been helping to pay off his mom’s house for years without knowing it. I thought we were working toward something together, but it turns out I was just helping his mom financially while being kept in the dark.

He said I was overreacting. That I should feel proud to help his mother. That it wasn’t a big deal.

But it is to me. It feels like a huge breach of trust.

Now he’s accusing me of being selfish and making drama over something that “doesn’t change anything.” But it does. It changes everything.

Am I in the wrong for feeling completely betrayed and hurt over this?



Dear reader, thank you for your letter. It’s a very shocking story. But here are some suggestions you can do in this tricky situation.