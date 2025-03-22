6 Key Signs That Predict a Marriage Won’t Last
1. Your relationship started like a Hollywood romance.
A whirlwind, fairytale-like start might feel magical, but research suggests it’s not always a good sign. Couples who begin with intense passion often struggle to maintain that spark over time. When the initial excitement fades, they may mistake it for falling out of love. Ironically, relationships that start at a steady, more grounded pace tend to have stronger foundations and longer-lasting connections.
2. You avoid conflict at all costs.
Never arguing might seem like a sign of a happy marriage, but it can actually be a silent killer. Avoiding difficult conversations doesn’t make problems disappear—it allows resentment to fester. Constantly suppressing your feelings to keep the peace can lead to emotional exhaustion and a slow breakdown of the relationship.
3. You got married too young.
Age plays a key role in marital success. Research suggests that couples who marry between 28 and 32 have the best chances of long-term stability. Younger couples may not fully grasp the realities of marriage—financial management, conflict resolution, or personal growth—leading to challenges down the road. While some make it work, marrying too soon can increase the likelihood of divorce.
4. You refuse to consider a “sleep divorce”
Sharing a bed might seem essential to a healthy marriage, but for some, it causes more harm than good. Snoring, mismatched sleep schedules, or restlessness can lead to chronic sleep deprivation—fueling irritability and resentment.
Experts suggest that sleeping separately, or a “sleep divorce,” can actually improve relationships by ensuring both partners get quality rest. Despite the name, this practice isn’t about growing apart—it’s about making the marriage work better.
5. Contempt is creeping in.
Few things are as destructive to a marriage as contempt. When one partner treats the other with sarcasm, eye-rolling, or dismissive comments, it erodes mutual respect. Contempt signals deeper resentment and is one of the strongest predictors of divorce, as it poisons communication and makes repairing the relationship incredibly difficult.
6. You don’t look forward to spending time together.
Marriage isn’t just about love—it’s about enjoying each other’s company. While it’s healthy to have separate interests, actively avoiding time together is a major red flag. If date nights, conversations, or even casual moments feel like a chore rather than something to anticipate, it could mean emotional disconnection is setting in. Without shared joy and companionship, a marriage can start to feel more like an obligation than a partnership.
