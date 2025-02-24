12 Stories About Rich People’s Quirks That Left Us Puzzled

People who have a lot of money think in a totally different way, so an ordinary person can’t sometimes understand them. They can have specific requests, inflate minor problems to universal proportions, or demonstrate eccentric behavior. Internet users, who had a chance to communicate with the rich and famous, told their stories about them.

  • The CEO (multi-millionaire) of the “startup” I worked at in NYC got so confused when my coworker, who was in her own department, had to take a day off because her kids were sick. “Why doesn’t she just let the nanny take care of them?” she wondered. We were making 40K, in NYC. I often had to choose what bill to skip so I could eat that month. © GothWitchOfBrooklyn / Reddit
  • I was having lunch with an investor during the 2008 crash. He looked up from his soup and said, “Things are so bad that I might have to get rid of the polo ponies!” Poor, poor fellow...and, no, he did not have to get rid of the polo ponies. © nobody2u / Reddit
  • Worked for some rich lady who “ran” a fancy knick-knack store near Rodeo. It wasn’t a real business, just some vanity store that her husband set her up with to give her something to do, I guess. She paid me $25 an hour in 2005 money. There were no real customers other than her friends who’d show up occasionally... and after a year or so, she herself barely showed up more than a few times a week.
    I got paid too good money to open/close and just kick it there otherwise. Dealing with her moods was the only challenge, but she was easy to get along with, as long as you agreed with her. © Soggy_Sherbet_3246 / Reddit
  • I worked for a billionaire back in 2007. He was a real “eccentric.” He got a hankering for sushi one night at 3 a.m., and his assistants couldn’t find any open places, and he lost his nerve.
    After that, they ordered $300 worth of sushi takeout every day and kept it in his fridge just in case he got a hankering (next to a dozen different flavors of Jamba Juice ordered in the same way). I ate a lot of uneaten sushi when I worked there. © chicobarkay / Reddit
  • In my line of business, I work for a lot of celebrities and the ultra wealthy. One day, I was chatting with a multi-millionaire client at his house when he suddenly looks over to his neighbor’s property with a look of absolute disgust. He proceeds to spend the next 5 minutes complaining about how his new neighbor is “new money” and a “dot com billionaire” and doesn’t fit in the neighborhood.
    Like this dude was literally disgusted and mad about it, “All our neighbors are embarrassed to have him in the neighborhood.” Here I am, a $25 an hour employee trying my best to act sympathetic to this guy’s “dot com billionaire” problem while internally trying not to scream. © IntegerX / Reddit
  • I got a job as a nanny for a wealthy man. I couldn’t find the fridge, or the sink. It was 4 giant slabs of marble. No holes or buttons.
    Had to call rockstar (and I mean, rockstar) dad at midnight cause I could not find water or food or the bathroom (besides the ones the kids were sleeping next to). Dad pointed out invisible sensors and an invisible door. Found the weirdest fridges ever. One was full of Uncrustables. I mean, hundreds of them.
    Made 600 dollars in one night. 6 hours. The day after, Mom, aka former wife of rockstar dad, calls me to know if dad’s new actress girlfriend came over for a sleepover. Dad’s manager was the one paying me, so denied seeing the girlfriend. © Emotional-Walrus-808 / Reddit
  • I worked at a ridiculously upscale boutique retailer. We had a few billionaires who would book the store to shop privately. I offered one of them water or tea. No response. Repeated it louder, thinking she couldn’t hear me because she was elderly. And her husband said, “Oh, she doesn’t speak to the help.”
    Years later, when I was managing it, we had great conversations. Always kind of respected the conviction. © GrantRae / Reddit
  • In college, talking about plans for winter break, my friend says their family is going skiing in Switzerland, they’re planning to leave after her last final exam. I think, “What if she’s delayed or something?” and ask when the plane takes off. She gets confused and says, “When I get there.”
    Turns out her family owns their own plane. They’re flying in from their home to the airport near the college, and fueling up, and when she gets done and gets to the airport, then it’s off to Zurich. She was confused because the plane always takes off when she gets there. She’s never flown commercial in her entire life. © ManyAreMyNames / Reddit
  • Worked on some house renovations for extremely rich clients. In another house in L.A. the fireplace was white hand carved Italian marble. Guys lifting the obscenely big flat screen into place dropped it and chipped the fireplace and cracked the screen. Thought I was about to witness someone being murdered.
    The woman who lived there calmly said it’s fine, it was an accident. She was just upset she would have to wait another few months for a new fireplace. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I had a client who was the wife of a powerful man. She shook my imagination. One day she told me that her nanny-tutor was stealing soup. Through various questions, I managed to find out that the rich woman measures the trace of fat inside the pot and compares it with the volume her child can eat... © n_umnaya
  • I used to do pest control for the wealthy, been in a lot of mansions. The one that threw me off the most was the customer that asked, “Oh, did you get the panic room behind the bookcase?” The what behind the where?! Those people also had an outdoor, life-size chess set on a travertine checkerboard, and like 3 pools with a rock bridge formation over the courtyard inside their house. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I dated a guy whose folks were really rich. At one point, we were all riding around on his dad’s speedboat on the lake where they had their million-something second home. We passed a big house that was somewhat bigger than the big house his dad and step-mom owned. His step-mom sighed softly and said, “I wonder how the other half lives. It must be nice.” © memilygiraffily / Reddit

And these stories show the unexpected side of rich people’s life.

