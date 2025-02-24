12 Stories About Rich People’s Quirks That Left Us Puzzled

15 Dialogues Between Fathers and Kids That Couldn’t Be More Unpredictable
Family & kids
5 years ago
People who have a lot of money think in a totally different way, so an ordinary person can’t sometimes understand them. They can have specific requests, inflate minor problems to universal proportions, or demonstrate eccentric behavior. Internet users, who had a chance to communicate with the rich and famous, told their stories about them.
And these stories show the unexpected side of rich people’s life.