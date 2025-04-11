I Refuse to Be a Stay-at-Home Mom—My Husband Thinks I’m Destroying Our Family

My husband has a well-paid job, so we never worry about money. I'm a teacher on maternity leave, eager to return. “You don’t need to work, you know?” my husband said the other night. I thought he was joking, so I just laughed.

But then I found him on the phone with my principal, telling them my return to teaching would probably be delayed. When I confronted him, he came clean: he doesn’t want me stepping back into the classroom. His words truly shook me, “I honestly don’t know why you’d want to go back. You don't need the money.”

I told him it wasn’t about money, it’s about purpose. He said something like, “Isn’t raising our kids purpose enough?” That sat with me weirdly. But I didn’t push it right away. I thought maybe he just meant it sweetly, and I was reading too much into it.

But then yesterday, I brought it up again because I had an email from my principal asking for my updated availability, and I was thinking of cutting one class period to make the transition easier. When I told him, he got quiet and said, “Why can’t you just stay home full-time?”

I told him I didn’t want to. That I like working. That teaching makes me feel alive and connected to something beyond diaper changes and nap schedules.