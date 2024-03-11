My Best Friend Gave Her Baby the Same Name as My Stillborn

Feeling betrayed by those closest to us can make an already unbearable situation even more difficult, especially during the delicate time of losing a child. Holly’s world shattered when she discovered that her friend had «stolen» her stillborn baby’s name and given it to her own son. It felt like a profound disrespect to the memory of her baby, just days after the loss. She graciously shared her story with us.

Seek closure through communication.

Arrange a private meeting with Emma to express your feelings calmly and honestly. Emphasize the emotional significance of the name Evander to you and your late child, as well as the pain caused by her choice. Listen attentively to Emma’s perspective, understanding her connection to your husband and her choice of name. Aim for mutual understanding and closure, even if it means agreeing to disagree on certain points.

Honor your child’s memory.

Create a meaningful tribute to your stillborn son, Evander, to honor his memory and preserve his legacy. Consider planting a tree or dedicating a memorial in his name. Engage in rituals or activities that help you cope with the loss, such as journaling, participating in support groups, or seeking counseling. By cherishing Evander’s memory in your own way, you can find solace and healing amidst the pain.

Focus on self-care and healing.

Prioritize your own emotional well-being by engaging in self-care practices and seeking support from loved ones. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of your child and navigate the complex emotions surrounding Emma’s actions. Consider therapy or counseling to process your feelings and develop healthy coping mechanisms. Remember to be gentle with yourself during this challenging time and allow yourself the space to heal at your own pace.

Reevaluate boundaries and priorities.

Reflect on the dynamics of your friendship with Emma and assess whether it aligns with your values and emotional needs. Consider setting boundaries to protect yourself from further hurt and reevaluate the level of trust and intimacy in the relationship. Focus on nurturing connections with supportive friends and family members who respect your boundaries and prioritize your well-being. Ultimately, prioritize your own emotional health and make decisions that serve your best interests in the long run.