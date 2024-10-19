14 Mysterious Events That Made People Think: “I Won’t Get Over This!”

Some incidents seem beyond explanation, filling us with confusion rather than answers. It could be a bizarre tale from a reliable source or a disturbing situation we’ve personally encountered—such odd occurrences stick with us. Talking about them can bring comfort and serve as a form of healing, much like those in this article who shared their stories with countless others online.

  • My son once said, “Mommy, a big man comes to my room at night. Tell him to go.” I brushed it off. Weeks later, I woke up at 3 a.m. to a noise from his room. I ran there and found him sitting on his bed, staring out the window and talking to himself. I glanced over and saw what looked like a human figure standing in the lit-up room of the apartment across the street.

    My heart pounded, but when I looked closer, I realized it was just the arrangement of a lamp and furniture casting a shadow that resembled a person. I exhaled in relief and sat beside my son, reassuring him no one was coming into his room. As he drifted off to sleep, I took one final look, ensuring it was just a trick of the light.
  • I was once sitting on the couch with my boyfriend and heard the words “I love you.” Then my boyfriend goes, “I love you too.” I was so utterly confused because I wasn’t the one who said “I love you.” My mouth was shut.
    I remember hearing and feeling the vibrations of words and sounds being produced, but I wasn’t the one who did it, and neither was he. It sounded like a feminine voice, coming from right in front of my face, but no one was outside the window or in the room with us. It was creepy. I still think about it. © TenderN***leBender / Reddit
  • I have incredibly vivid memories of a red and yellow snake creature made of socks. It had skinny, bony arms and legs and a mouth like a lamprey. I now believe these to be hallucinations, something I still suffer with, but I will never forget what it looked like.
    © Uknown author / Reddit
  • When I was 4, while on a trip abroad, a man tried to buy me from my parents because I had green eyes and blond hair. The man physically picked me up and tried bartering with my dad, but my dad was a big dude and snatched me back, and we quickly left that area.
    © lurkashrae / Reddit
  • When I was seven, I got into the wrong car at our campground. I just sat there and waited for my dad to get to the car, thinking he was still packing up our site. A man who was not my dad sat in the driver’s seat and turned on the ignition, about to drive away without noticing I was there.
    I asked my “dad” a question, and the man was very startled when he realized there was a seven-year-old strange girl in the car. I screamed when I realized he was a stranger, said sorry, and booked it. © Tealbouquet / Reddit
  • My ex-wife and I bought an older house in the 1930s. We were renovating and had put some baseboards in the basement painted them, and left them to dry overnight.
    The next morning, we looked at them, and it seemed like someone had taken a sharp knife and dragged it down the entire length of two of the baseboards, almost 8 feet each. The “blade” had gouged through the new paint, old paint, primer, and right down to the wood. It was just the two of us in the house. © dBasement / Reddit
  • I was reading the book Think and Grow Rich. In the book, it says something along the lines of how you might notice something weird as you read it.
    Anyway, I decided to bring the book to a coffee shop downtown. I was reading a paragraph about a parent with a deaf child. At that very moment, a child sat down near me. I didn’t think much of it until his mother came over and started doing sign language with him. © Soatch / Reddit
  • When I was in grade ten, my sister and I played with a homemade Ouija board. We asked the usual questions, including the names of the “spirits” we were contacting. The names we were given were Aiden and Hannah, which were both names considered for me before I was born. Neither my sister nor I knew this information. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My sister and I were home alone in the living room when, all of a sudden, it sounded like 1,000 plates came crashing out of the kitchen cabinets. We looked at each other and took off running into the kitchen. There was nothing broken.
    We opened all the cabinets and went through everything, trying to find broken dishes, but everything was perfectly fine. We always get weirded out thinking about this. © discover-luke / Reddit
  • When I was a child, I lived in a house with a very large, two-story-high entryway and a long staircase leading to the entrance. Across from the staircase was a large, antique mirror.
    I was alone in the house, my mother and siblings were out for groceries, and I was listening to music when I stopped to look at my own reflection.
    I saw myself in the mirror’s reflection descending the staircase. I ripped my headphones off and turned around, but I, of course, was not there. No one was. © ca***balking / Reddit
  • My husband went missing when my son was 5 months old. When he started talking, he always said that a bad man visited his room when we all slept. We brushed it off.
    Years later, I found in his room, my husband’s vintage watch forgotten behind a closet. I panicked because my husband was wearing that watch the day he went missing. When I asked my son about it, he couldn’t remember how the watch got to his room, and even swore he’d never seen it before.
    My husband had suffered from deep depression for decades. It’s been almost 20 years now, and we’ve never seen him again. But I get the chills every time I think of that watch.
  • One time, I was in my backyard playing with a plastic toy dinosaur. Loved that thing. I tossed it up into the sky, and it never fell back down. I never saw it again. © elpantalla / Reddit
  • Years ago, I lived in an older house downtown with a roommate. We both played guitar and had a nice setup in the basement. On the wall was an old mirror that was affixed when we moved in. One day, I came home and noticed my roommate wasn’t there when he was supposed to be.
    I went to the basement and started playing guitar. Something caught the corner of my eye in the mirror. I turned to look and saw what I can only describe as a cloud rising. I looked to the other side of the room and saw no explanation for this at all. It scared me so much that I immediately put the guitar down, went upstairs, and left the house.
    I went to the local cafe to chill until my roommate came home. Strangely, I found him there. He looked pale and stressed. He started telling me about the ’cloudy ghost’ he had seen in the basement mirror about two hours earlier. © TreyGarcia / Reddit
  • I was at home by myself when I was 14. My mom was grocery shopping, and my brother was at his friend’s house. My phone rang, and it was my grandma. She was screaming, “WHAT’S WRONG? WHAT’S WRONG?”
    I convinced her everything was okay. She told me that my mom had just called her, repeatedly saying, “HELP, THE KIDS!” My mom came in, called her back, and convinced her nothing had happened.
    We went to my grandma’s because she was still shaken. She showed us our number on the caller ID, which was impossible. © Unknown author / Reddit

Uncovering a secret sinister side in someone you trust can feel like a scene from a suspenseful blockbuster. These unsettling stories capture just that, delivering spine-chilling moments that are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

