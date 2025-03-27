I Praised My Female Colleague’s Cooking, and My Wife Took It Personally

That comment at the party may have seemed casual to you, but in her ears, it probably sounded like a public comparison that left her feeling small. Take time to reflect on why it hurt her. It wasn’t about a pie, it was about being publicly told that someone else does something better.

If you want to fix things, you’ll need to go deeper than just saying sorry for one sentence. Let her know that you see how your words affected her and that you value everything she does, even the things you don’t say out loud.