My MIL Made a Scene at My Birthday Party and Got Exactly What She Deserved

“My birthday party was going amazing until my MIL walked in uninvited, scanned the room with a look of pure judgment, then marched straight to the cake table. She grabbed it and smashed it on the floor. I lost it.

I walked towards her, and she yelled, ‘This is what you get for shutting out your own family.’ So, I picked up what was left of the cake... and smashed it right in her face. People gasped. A couple of friends even clapped. She stood there, shocked and silent, covered in frosting.

I just looked at her and said, ‘Thanks for dropping by.’ But now, the party’s over... and I’m not sure how to feel. Was I completely out of line? Did I go too far? Or was that the only way to finally stand up for myself?”