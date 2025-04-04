He Stole From Me and Lied to My Stepmom—Now I’m Ready to Burn It All Down

Hi Bright Side! I am about to share this mess that's currently happening in my life. I feel so mad that I don't care about the consequences or what will happen after my decision. I feel like I can burn bridges at the moment.

So, I tried buying a house, but the bank rejected me. They said I had huge debts, three credit cards I never opened, all in my name. They led to Dad’s address. Then my stepmom emailed me out of nowhere. I froze, staring at the screen as I read the subject line: "Thank you."

She wrote about how much it meant to her that I was "willing to help in such a difficult time," that she was touched that I cared, even though we hadn’t been close. She said she hoped we could finally start healing the space between us. It left me confused.