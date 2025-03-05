I Refuse to Risk My Financial Future for My Sister—I’m Not Her Cash Cow

Hi Bright Side,

I’m a 25-year-old lawyer, and I’m experiencing tension with my family.

My lazy sister, 27, never had a proper job. Now, my parents will get her a house to ’’secure her future.’’ They asked me to co-sign so she can get her mortgage because I’m financially stable.

I refused. Mom said, ’’How selfish can you be? You want her to end up on the street?’’ She then added, “You owe us! You have a job because WE sent you to college.” I hung up on her.

That night, I got a frantic call from my dad, saying my mom was furious and that I needed to come home. Later, when I got home, I froze when I found my belongings packed in boxes by the door. My mom told me I didn’t deserve to keep my things in the house since I didn’t consider them family. She broke down in tears, saying she never imagined I could be so ungrateful and that she was deeply disappointed in me.

But I still stand my ground. It’s not my fault my sister was spoiled and never carved out a path for herself like I did. Most importantly, I shouldn’t be responsible for her—she’s an adult, and I’m not her cash cow!

Do you think I’m being too harsh?

Vanessa