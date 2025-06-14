10 Jewelry Trends That Are Taking Over This Summer
Jewelry is more than just an accessory—it’s a powerful form of self-expression, and this year’s trends are turning up the volume. From bold statement pieces to reimagined classics, the jewelry world is buzzing with fresh styles that are set to dominate. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, there’s something for everyone in this season’s lineup.
Charm necklaces
Personalized charm necklaces are making a strong comeback. These pieces allow wearers to tell their unique stories through carefully selected charms. Whether it’s initials, symbols, or miniature trinkets, charm necklaces add a personal touch to any outfit. Layer them with other necklaces for a trendy, stacked look.
Door-knocker earrings
Bold and oversized, door-knocker earrings are the statement piece of the season. Their chunky designs draw attention and add a touch of drama to any ensemble. Available in various shapes and finishes, these earrings are perfect for those looking to make a fashion-forward statement.
Pearl chokers
Pearls are timeless, but this summer, they’re getting a modern twist with chokers. These close-fitting necklaces combine classic elegance with contemporary style. Pair them with off-shoulder tops or dresses to highlight your neckline.
Oversized rings
Make a bold statement with stylish oversized rings. Featuring large gemstones or intricate designs, these rings are perfect for adding a pop of color and glamour. Wear them solo or stack them for a more dramatic effect.
In 2025, jewelry trends are moving away from simple styles like small hoop earrings and leaning toward bold, eye-catching designs. While small hoops were once a go-to accessory, they’re starting to feel outdated. Instead, fun, colorful, and quirky earrings are taking their place.
Designers are also embracing big, sculptural pieces that stand out and show off personality. If you want to stay on trend, it’s all about making a statement and expressing your unique style.
Nose and ear cuffs
In 2025, nose piercing trends are shifting away from traditional single nostril studs, which some now see as too conventional or uninspired. Instead, people are embracing more expressive and distinctive styles that better reflect their individuality. Popular alternatives include double nostril piercings, either placed on both sides or stacked on one nostril for added symmetry and flair, and high nostril piercings, which sit higher on the bridge and lend a sleek, high-fashion vibe.
Bolder options like bridge piercings, located horizontally across the upper nose, and rhino piercings, which pass vertically through the nose tip, are also gaining traction among trendsetters looking to make a statement.
Shell and pearl jewelry
Embrace the coastal trend with shell and pearl jewelry. These natural elements bring a touch of the ocean to your accessories. From earrings to necklaces, incorporating shells and pearls adds a fresh, summery feel to your ensemble.
Y2K-inspired pieces
Early 2000s nostalgia is going strong, and jewelry is no exception. Think butterfly pendants, colorful plastic rings, nameplate necklaces, and chunky acrylic beads. These playful pieces add a pop of fun and are perfect for layering.
They’re great conversation starters—and surprisingly easy to style with modern outfits. If you ever owned jelly bracelets or rhinestone charms, it’s time to bring them back (in a grown-up way!).
Body chains
Dainty chains that drape across the torso, collarbone, or even hips are making their way into everyday style. Layer one over swimwear or a simple tank top for a subtly sultry look. Many are adjustable and surprisingly lightweight. It’s a trend that feels daring yet refined.
