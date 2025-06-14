10 Jewelry Trends That Are Taking Over This Summer

In 2025, jewelry trends are moving away from simple styles like small hoop earrings and leaning toward bold, eye-catching designs. While small hoops were once a go-to accessory, they’re starting to feel outdated. Instead, fun, colorful, and quirky earrings are taking their place.

Designers are also embracing big, sculptural pieces that stand out and show off personality. If you want to stay on trend, it’s all about making a statement and expressing your unique style.