I Refuse to Tip My Rude Waitress, She Needs to Learn Some Manners

“I went out to dinner with my wife last night. When the bill came, I gave the waitress my card. She came back shortly after, looking upset. She slapped the card down on the table and said, ’Declined.’ I thought her tone and brevity was rude.

I took out a different card from my wallet and handed it to her. While I was putting the first card in my wallet, she didn’t move. I looked at her and said, ’You okay?’ She said, ’If I go back and try to run this, are you still going to be sitting here when I get back?’

I asked her if she thought her tone was appropriate for speaking to customers. She said, ’You’re only a customer if you pay.’ I asked to speak to her manager.”