“So Disrespectful,” Vin Diesel’s Bold News on Fast & Furious Leaves Fans Raging

It’s been two years (release date: May 2023) since Fast X, and we might have to wait another two for the 11th film in the franchise and, according to Vin, the final one.

Vin Diesel mentioned the indefinite release date at Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event in Pomona, California.

Joined by his Fast and Furious co-stars, Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker; Vin Diesel, shared with a crowd of fans what to expect from the final Fast and Furious film.