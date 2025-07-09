“So Disrespectful,” Vin Diesel’s Bold News on Fast & Furious Leaves Fans Raging
Vin Diesel, the beloved star of the mega Fast and Furious franchise, confirmed the return of the cars and the family. The release date of the 11th debut of the franchise has been varied for April 2027, but it’s the details of what it entails that had most people at a standstill. Because Vin promised a return that most people weren’t expecting, and others are even questioning.
It’s been two years (release date: May 2023) since Fast X, and we might have to wait another two for the 11th film in the franchise and, according to Vin, the final one.
Vin Diesel mentioned the indefinite release date at Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event in Pomona, California.
Joined by his Fast and Furious co-stars, Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker; Vin Diesel, shared with a crowd of fans what to expect from the final Fast and Furious film.
Vin Diesel announced the return of his brother.
When asked by the studio if they could release the 11th edition of the franchise in April 2027, he replied, “‘Under three conditions.’ First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing! The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner.”
They achieved this in the final scene of Furious 7, where Brian chooses to leave the crew behind to focus on his family, by digitally integrating Paul Walker’s face onto his brother’s body. This is the direction Fast 11 might be heading in as well.
Some believed it was inappropriate.
People took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter, and most of them were of concern. “Whatever happened to letting people ‘Rest in Peace!?’” one person asked.
“Cashing in on someone who’s dead is so immoral. The movies have been cheeks since after Fast Five,” someone responded. “So disrespectful. Leave him alone,” another finalized.
Some people offered their ideas.
Others shared their own suggestions of what could be done in the next Fast and Furious. “If the Fast and Furious franchise was smart, they would recast the role of Brian with Cody Walker, brother of Paul Walker, in the role, instead of using CGI.”
But others agreed with the studio’s way of bringing Brian back, as long as they have done it with approval. “As long as it’s done with his family’s permission, and they do what they did with Paul’s brothers in Furious 7, I personally don’t think this is a bad thing. What happened to Paul was a tragedy, and he deserved to be there ‘til the very end. This way he gets to be a part of the end of the franchise.”
As the franchise has already proven: the show will go on, but how, is another story. So as we wait in anticipation to hear the verdict, fans have something to look forward to: Fast and Furious 11!
