6 Things You May Leave in Your Car Without Realizing That It’s Unsafe

We tend to treat our cars like a portable closet, throwing in everything from gadgets to groceries without much thought. But leaving stuff in your car can actually cause some big problems. It could lead to theft, damage, or even put your safety at risk. So, it’s worth taking a moment to think twice about what you’re keeping in there. In this article, we’ll break down the stuff you should never leave in your car and why. Knowing these risks can save you from expensive headaches and help keep your belongings safe.

1. Take out all children’s toys from your car.

Kids love leaving their toys all over the car, but it’s smart to bring them inside when they’re not being used. Plastic toys can melt or warp if your car gets too hot, and toys with batteries? Those are even riskier—they can leak or even explode in high temperatures. So remove all toys from your car, especially those with batteries. It’s not just about saving the toys, though. Leaving them lying around makes your car messy and harder to clean or organize. Plus, a clutter-free car isn’t just easier to deal with—it’s safer and way more comfortable for everyone riding along. So, next time the kids are done playing, make it a habit to grab those toys and bring them inside!

2. Electronics should never stay in your car, because there’s a risk of damage.

Leaving electronics in your car? Bad idea. Gadgets like laptops, tablets, and phones are super sensitive to extreme temps, and your car’s basically a mini oven or freezer depending on the weather. On a hot day, the inside of your car can get crazy hot, and that heat can fry the internal parts of your devices—sometimes for good. On the flip side, freezing cold temps can mess with batteries, making them lose charge or stop working entirely. And let’s not forget thieves. Even if your electronics are tucked away under a seat or in the glove box, they can still be a major target for break-ins. Bottom line: it’s just not worth the risk. If you don’t need it in the car, bring it inside!

3. When you leave the car — medications should leave with you.

A lot of people keep medications in their car just to be prepared, but that can actually do more harm than good. Most meds need to stay at room temperature to work properly, and your car’s wild temperature swings—especially on hot days—can mess with their effectiveness. When the heat rises, it can cause medications to break down or lose their potency, which means they might not work when you need them. So, if you’ve got emergency meds or prescriptions you carry around, make sure to bring them inside with you instead of leaving them baking in your car. It’s a simple move that can make a big difference Insulin and EpiPens are super picky about temperature changes. Leave them in a hot car, and they can degrade fast, making them way less effective—or even useless. The same goes for freezing temps in winter, which can completely ruin them. Even if you’re just running a quick errand, it’s not worth the risk. Always bring your meds inside with you, no matter how short your stop might be. Keeping them at the right temperature isn’t just about being cautious—it could literally save your life when you need them most.

4. Bottled water left in a car may become a real poison.

Whether you’re heading to work or gearing up for a camping trip, grabbing a water bottle on your way out the door is a no-brainer. Staying hydrated keeps you feeling good and energized, right? But let’s be real—how many times have you forgotten about that bottle, letting it roll around the car floor for days, maybe even weeks? Fast-forward to a moment of thirst, and there you are, eyeing that same forgotten bottle, thinking, “Eh, it’s just water, what’s the harm?” But hold up! That harmless-looking bottle might not be so great after sitting in your car for who-knows-how-long. Let’s break down why that’s not the best idea. Most plastic water bottles are made from a material called polyethylene terephthalate, or PET for short. According to the PET Resin Association, it’s a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic that’s super popular for packaging drinks like water, soda, and juice. It’s convenient, no doubt—but here’s the catch. When those bottles heat up—like when they’re left in a hot car—things can get a little sketchy. The heat can cause the plastic to break down, potentially releasing chemicals into the water. So, that seemingly harmless sip from a bottle baking in your car might not be as safe as you think.

5. Sunglasses and prescription glasses must stay in your bag, not in your car.

A lot of us leave our sunglasses in the car because, let’s face it, it’s just convenient. But over time, this habit can cause some annoying (and costly) problems. If your sunglasses have plastic frames, the heat inside your car can warp them, and the lenses might start to distort, making your vision look a little funky. Got metal frames? They’re not off the hook, either—those can heat up so much that putting them on feels like you’re wearing a mini furnace on your face. And in colder weather, your glasses might fog up or get condensation, which isn’t just annoying but could eventually mess up the lenses. If you want to keep your sunglasses in good shape, the best move is to take them inside when you’re not driving. It’s a small habit that’ll save you money and hassle in the long run!

6. Wet clothes and towels mustn’t be in your car even for a short time.

After hitting the pool or beach, it’s tempting to just toss your wet towels or swimsuits in the car and forget about them. But leaving damp stuff in a closed-up car can quickly turn into a gross problem. That moisture creates the perfect breeding ground for mold, mildew, and bacteria, which can stink up your car and even mess with your health. Once mold sets in, it’s not easy to get rid of—it can damage your car’s interior and lead to some pretty expensive cleaning or repairs. To avoid all that hassle, make it a habit to grab those wet items when you get home and hang them up to dry properly. Your car (and your wallet) will thank you!