I Locked Our Bedroom Door Because of My Future MIL’s Creepy Habits—Then She Took It Too Far

This woman had been living with her fiancé when his mother moved in temporarily after having surgery. What was supposed to be a short stay turned into over nine months. Despite asking multiple times for her future MIL to respect their privacy, the MIL would enter their bedroom unannounced, even when they were sleeping or when the woman was changing.

Eventually, the woman took the step of locking the bedroom door at night for some personal space. The MIL responded by knocking persistently, claiming she needed help with the TV. When the woman refused and told her to wait until morning, the MIL accused her of creating division and locking her son away like a prisoner. The fiancé agreed that the MIL’s actions were strange, but felt his fiancée could have handled it differently, leaving the situation tense.

This scenario underscores how difficult it can be to manage family dynamics and set appropriate boundaries, especially in a shared home. It’s clear that communicating those boundaries is essential, but it can be tricky when emotions are involved.