I Locked Our Bedroom Door Because of My Future MIL’s Creepy Habits—Then She Took It Too Far
Navigating boundaries in shared living spaces can be incredibly challenging, especially when living with in-laws or blending households. While it may seem like a temporary arrangement, the dynamics of living together can quickly lead to uncomfortable situations, particularly when personal boundaries are not respected.
Whether it’s a lack of privacy or unwelcome interference, finding a balance between respecting each other’s space and maintaining family harmony can be tricky. One woman shared her experience on Reddit, where she described the challenges of living with her future mother-in-law, who didn’t understand the need for personal privacy and caused unnecessary tension in the home.
This woman had been living with her fiancé when his mother moved in temporarily after having surgery. What was supposed to be a short stay turned into over nine months. Despite asking multiple times for her future MIL to respect their privacy, the MIL would enter their bedroom unannounced, even when they were sleeping or when the woman was changing.
Eventually, the woman took the step of locking the bedroom door at night for some personal space. The MIL responded by knocking persistently, claiming she needed help with the TV. When the woman refused and told her to wait until morning, the MIL accused her of creating division and locking her son away like a prisoner. The fiancé agreed that the MIL’s actions were strange, but felt his fiancée could have handled it differently, leaving the situation tense.
This scenario underscores how difficult it can be to manage family dynamics and set appropriate boundaries, especially in a shared home. It’s clear that communicating those boundaries is essential, but it can be tricky when emotions are involved.
Reddit users shared their thoughts in the comments:
- Here is what is happening: His mother is used to a dynamic where she is the adult in charge, the parent and head of the household. When he became an adult, him and his mother did not finish the transition from parent-child to adult-adult. Most likely because he was either reaping some benefit from the Mommy-son dynamic (was she still paying his bills? Cooking, cleaning, doing laundry?) or he just was lazy.
Now you’ve entered the picture, behaving as if you’re in an adult-adult-adult situation, when in reality you are smack in the middle of mommy-son-intruder territory! Mom sees you as competition because instead of her son asserting himself as an adult several years ago and her learning then how to cope, now you’ve entered and are suddenly doing it for him, which is creating stress and tension.
She has not learned how to make room for another woman in her son’s life because she’s never learned to accept him as an adult and her role as such. The only way out of this is for your fiancé to assert himself as a grown man and not mommy’s boy. He should be the one locking the doors and setting boundaries with his mother, not you.
If he’s unwilling to do this, you need to walk away because this is not a dynamic you want to be in for long and certainly not for marriage and children. © GrannyMayJo / Reddit
- Time for a sit-down with the fiancé. How long is she going to stay? Need house rules and HE needs to stand up for you in your request for privacy.
He thinks you could have handled it better? When you’d already brought it up with her multiple times? He needs to step up and handle the situation. Question: does she perhaps have dementia? © Becalmandkid / Reddit
- I’m a MIL. She has crossed too many boundaries. I don’t even WANT to walk in their room. I’ve kept stuff at the door even if they are not in their room.
Ew. What if she walked in and saw something? I do not need to see my kid that way. I’m glad they found each other. I don’t need to be a witness. © Traditional_Fan_2655 / Reddit
- Lock your door. And when she knocks, shut up. Let your fiancé handle all communications. That’s his mom. If he wants to get up and help her, that’s fine.
And he needs to tell her to stay out of your room. It’s his job to manage her, not yours. Don’t get between them. It’ll only make it easier for him to back off and for her to step up. © Nomijenn / Reddit
In summary, navigating boundaries with in-laws requires patience, communication, and mutual respect. By setting clear boundaries early, couples can create a more comfortable living environment, ensuring everyone feels respected and valued.
