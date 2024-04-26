My MIL Interrupted Our Wedding Vows and Yelled at Me at Our Wedding

We all have some special memories from our wedding day. Some are sweet, while others may be even bitter, and some may be just comic. But anyway, this day is probably something that gets carved in our memory for the rest of our life. Our today’s heroine is a woman, whose memories about her special day turned out to be something that she wishes she could erase completely. She wrote us a letter, where she shared her story that took the most unexpected turn right on a significant day.

Rachel was on cloud nine when her fiancé proposed to her.

Rachel, 28, wrote a letter to our editorial and shared her story, that could make many people feel the widest range of emotions. The woman opened her letter, saying, “My fiancé Patrick and I had been dating for only 1 year before he proposed to me and I said ’yes’. We both instantly knew that we were meant for each other and our love story was just fascinating, with all those romantic gestures, unexpected surprises and a lot of happiness.

I was so happy when Patrick proposed to me, in front of his family, when we went to his parents’ house for a small family dinner. I immediately started planning our wedding, because this was such a significant event for me, I wanted every detail to be taken care of, and since then, all my thoughts were about my special day.” Rachel mentioned, that her fiancé’s mother, her future MIL, seemed to be a very nice person to her from the start. She was absolutely happy for her son and his wife-to-be and gave her sincere blessings to the future newlyweds on their engagement day.

Rachel sincerely wanted to maintain a very good relationship with her future MIL.

Rachel goes on with her story, saying, “I was very busy with my wedding arrangements, but I never forgot about my fiancé’s nearest and dearest. Throughout the whole planning process, I tried to include my MIL in all preparations, sending her pictures and updates so that she would feel included because she doesn’t have a daughter and always wanted one.” Rachel’s MIL was also very cordial about her and the coming wedding of her son. Rachel shared, “My MIL was literally fawning and doting on me before our wedding. She was constantly saying how happy she was, and she even called me her daughter. She was also saying that her son would have such an amazing wife and how it made her the luckiest MIL on Earth.” Rachel wanted to reciprocate her MIL’s kindness and care, and she made a very cute gesture for her, in a form of a surprise. The woman shared, “Two days before the wedding, I sent my MIL a bouquet of white flowers to make her feel special. I also invited her to our rehearsal dinner and asked her opinion on everything. It was all very elegant and all was going just well.”

The situation drastically changed right at the altar.

Rachel revealed, “Everything was amazing up until the wedding day. Things were getting wrong already when I noticed that all of the women from my MIL’s side showed up to our wedding wearing white. It seemed like some protest, because during the wedding planning and preparations, my MIL was absolutely aware that white at our wedding was an absolute NO. This gesture was humiliating.” Rachel decided not to pay that mush of attention to what was going on. She continues, saying, “I just said my hellos to everyone and decided to ignore this petty protest against something I wasn’t even aware of. During our wedding, I was in a suite with my family and friends getting ready, and my husband was in a separate suite with his family and friends. Then, the ceremony started, and when it was my turn to walk down the aisle, I couldn’t have been more excited.” Rachel shared, “My husband and I lost 3 grandparents during the year we were dating, so we decided to honor them by acknowledging them at the start of our wedding ceremony. Once they were mentioned, my MIL suddenly got up out of her seat, approached us at the altar and interrupted our wedding. She started shouting and yelling at me, and she was asking a nonsense thing, like ’If you mentioned those who are dead, why didn’t you include me in this list?’”

Rachel’s MIL was behaving in a very rude way, and she was raging.

Rachel wrote, “I tried to calm her down, and I literally didn’t understand why she was so mad at me. And it was so strange that she was asking about being included into the list of people who were dead. I thought she was just going crazy, or that she was going through a big stress because of her son’s wedding. And then my MIL finally explained, in a very loud tone, why she was saying these strange things and why she interrupted our wedding ceremony.” The woman explained, “Turned out, my MIL received the flowers that I sent to her, and there was an even number of them in the bouquet. I don’t know if it was my fault or the flower company made a mistake, but in my MIL’s culture the even number of flowers is usually brought by people to the cemeteries, and this is believed to be a symbol of grief and sorrow.

Having received this bouquet, my MIL thought that I was showing my disrespect for her in this way, and she was very angry. Instead of simply talking to me, she started overthinking, and she ended up hating me just a few days before our wedding. And all those ladies that came to our wedding in white, were not accidental. They did show the protest of my MIL against ’my vile act’, which, in fact, was just a pity mistake.” Rachel closed her letter, saying, “I did try to explain to my MIL that it was a mere coincidence, and she seemed to calm down a little. Our wedding went great, but my relationship with my MIL aren’t that warm as they used to be from the start, and I don’t know if it’s because of the wedding accident or because my MIL has been overthinking about something else.”