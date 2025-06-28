David Beckham Hospitalized: Victoria Shares Photo—But One Background Detail Has Fans Baffled
David Beckham was seen resting in a hospital bed, his arm supported in a sling. His wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the former football star during his recovery. However, one particular detail in the background didn’t go unnoticed by fans.
Next to the picture of her husband, Victoria wrote a simple but loving note: “Get well soon, daddy.” David, 50, appeared in good spirits as he smiled for the camera, his arm secured in a blue sling. However, details about how the injury occurred were not disclosed.
Another image showed him wearing a bracelet with the encouraging message: “Get well soon.”
According to an insider, David recently underwent surgery to fix an old wrist injury sustained over two decades ago while playing for England. Back in May 2003, during a friendly match between England and South Africa in Durban, the former England captain suffered a broken wrist.
In the years that followed, David began experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort in the same area. Medical scans later revealed that a surgical screw—originally intended to dissolve on its own—had remained lodged in his wrist. After the discomfort escalated to what was described as “unbearable” pain, the former football star underwent surgery to have the screw removed.
One detail in the photo quickly became the focus of public attention: the presence of a fireplace in the background. This unexpected feature led many to question whether David was actually in a hospital setting.
One observer remarked, “That photo with the fireplace in the background doesn’t look like a hospital.” Another questioned, “Which NHS hospital has an open fire close to a hospital bed? Also, which hospital supplies those hospital gowns?” A third simply echoed the confusion, commenting, “Fireplace in hospital ward?”
Earlier, fans had been left stunned by David Beckham’s latest photos, sparking widespread discussion online. The images had ignited a heated “social media vs. reality” debate, with many questioning how much of what they see reflects the truth.