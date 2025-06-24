10 Makeup Ideas to Stay Fresh and Look Radiant Even in Hot Weather

As we mentioned above, heavy mascara can make you look tacky. At the same time, too much and too bright eyeshadow shades are also a bad idea in the summer. But using pastel shades and soft textures in your eye makeup will create a fresh and casual look, perfect for spring.

Recommended eyeshadow shades:

Soft pink, beige, and peachy tones will refresh your eyelids.

Brown or bronze eyeliners will softly emphasize the shape of your eyes.

Apply a single coat of mascara to give your lashes natural volume.