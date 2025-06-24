10 Makeup Ideas to Stay Fresh and Look Radiant Even in Hot Weather
Summer is the perfect time to let your natural beauty shine, and with just a few clever tweaks, your makeup can look as fresh and radiant as a day at the beach. Whether you’re heading to brunch, a beach party, or just soaking up the sun, these effortless summer makeup tips will help you glow from sunrise to sunset.
Hydrating your skin
Summertime demands extra hydration and sun protection. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any excess oil or sweat. Follow up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to hydrate your skin without clogging pores. If you’re spending time outdoors, don’t forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
Skip thick foundations
Using a lightweight base for summer makeup will emphasize your skin’s natural glow. Instead of thick, full-coverage foundations, opt for lightweight textures that allow your skin to breathe.
Best options:
- BB or CC cream: provides moisturization and light coverage.
- Tinted moisturizer: evens out skin tone without feeling heavy.
- Lightweight foundation: maintains a natural finish.
Give yourself a bronzy glow
Contour sparingly with cream products to add a sun‑kissed definition. Sweep a shimmery bronzer on cheek hollows, temples, and bridge of the nose for a beach‑fresh warmth. Don’t forget to blend down to the neck!
Choose blush in peach or pink shades.
Wearing too much and too bright blush can make you look older. Forget dark, intense colours and go for nudes, light pinks, corals, and peach shades. These will give you a natural look and a youthful glow.
Use a light powder
People use powder to absorb oil and sweat, but they still harm your skin by clogging your pores. Apply light powder on the areas that tend to get oily. When you apply more powder, it makes your skin look cakey and dry. Moreover, avoid both highlighters and blushes.
Skip heavy mascara
In the summer, skip clumpy lashes and heavy layers. Choose waterproof mascaras, eyeliners, and eyeshadows to prevent smudging and smearing, even on the hottest days. These long-lasting formulas are perfect for summer weddings, beach outings, or any occasion where you need your makeup to stay put.
Use pastel shades for eye makeup.
As we mentioned above, heavy mascara can make you look tacky. At the same time, too much and too bright eyeshadow shades are also a bad idea in the summer. But using pastel shades and soft textures in your eye makeup will create a fresh and casual look, perfect for spring.
Recommended eyeshadow shades:
Soft pink, beige, and peachy tones will refresh your eyelids.
Brown or bronze eyeliners will softly emphasize the shape of your eyes.
Apply a single coat of mascara to give your lashes natural volume.
Use concealer under your eyes.
Using concealer for the under eye area will instantly refresh your look and complete the clean makeup. If you want to go without foundation, applying concealer under the eyes is a great way to refresh your skin without covering it completely.
Hydrate your lips
The sun and heat can cause dryness and chapping, so don’t forget to keep your lips hydrated and protected. Invest in a moisturising lip balm with SPF to nourish your lips while shielding them from harmful UV rays. To give some colour, use tinted lip balms or lightweight lipsticks in summery shades like coral or peach.
Refresh your face
A face mist consisting of natural ingredients produces a calming and soothing effect on your skin. Carry them always in your bag. Spray them anytime on your face to calm sunburn and inflammation, or just to moisturise your skin and refresh your makeup.
If you’d like to know the latest makeup trends this summer, don’t miss our 9 Game-Changing Makeup Trends That Are Huge in 2025 article.