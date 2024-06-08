10 Creepy Stories When People Trusted Their Gut and Were Glad They Did

Sometimes we get that feeling like something's seriously off. That tingle that screams "nope!" even when everything seems normal. Turns out, that feeling can be your best friend. These 10 creepy stories show what happens when people trusted their gut and dodged some possible disasters.

I had to leave for an appointment and for some reason I felt the urge to just sit in my car before leaving. I sat there just looking around for two minutes or so. Then the feeling went away and I left. When I was on the highway, I saw a crash happened just minutes before I was supposed to be there. The truck blew a tire, hit other cars, which hit other cars as well. It was a mess. Two people died. A few others heavily injured to the hospital. I was in the traffic behind the scene for about two hours and was so glad I just sat in my car just staring around before leaving. I still do that sometimes, thinking back to that moment.



ikbenerook / Reddit

My 3 y.o. was strapped in his car seat and suddenly started saying, "Lock doors, lock doors!" I pressed the button to keep him happy, and just a few seconds later a guy came from behind the car and tried to open the doors and get in. Ours were locked, but he went to the car in front and opened theirs and started punching the driver. The lights had just changed so that driver tore off, and I followed him, leaving the guy stumbling across the road. My son was tightly belted in to a chunky car seat, there's no way he could have seen behind us, and he was in the back so couldn't see the side mirrors either.



anomalous_cowherd / Reddit

I was a 20 y.o. student, alone in my apartment one evening. I was expecting the cable guy, so when I heard a knock at the door, I opened it. I saw an older man that definitely wasn't the cable guy, as he didn't have a uniform on. He said he was going around the apartments installing security alarms. I didn't trust him and told him that it was a bad time and that my roommate was on the phone long distance with her parents. She wasn't there, but I didn't want him to think I was alone. He said, "Where is she?" I just closed the door in his face and said, "Not a good time." I called my landlord the next morning and asked her about installing security alarms, and she had no idea what I was talking about and didn't authorize it.



tess2020x / Reddit

I was 18, living with my parents, and I was walking home from a friend's house at about 2:00 am. He only lived 5 or 6 blocks away. Usually I'd drive to his house because we'd been out with other friends, but this night we walked to his place. There's not usually a lot of traffic between our houses, but this night I was about halfway home when a pickup truck drives by with 2 guys in the cab and 2 in the bed. I immediately felt like I was in danger. I saw the truck turn the corner, and I dove over some hedges in the closest yard I could find. I hid under them. I saw the truck come back around the corner and slowly drive down the street. When it got to where I was hiding, I heard one of the guys say, "Where did he go?" and another respond that he didn't know. They kept driving, and I didn't see them again. I'm certain they would have jumped me if they found me.



rhyza99 / Reddit

When I was a teen, I'd make a few bucks helping a local farmer bale hay. The hay would be stacked on a trailer and towed by tractor to the barn. I usually sat on the front of the trailer on the way to the barn, but I suddenly felt like that wasn't a good place to be, and I moved to the back. As soon as I did, I heard a clang. The hitch had come loose from the tractor - while heading down a steep hill. I climbed down the back and easily stepped off - moments before the trailer flipped over into a ravine.



p38-lightning / Reddit

My grandfather used to never wear his seatbelt. One day he's driving around with my mom and suddenly remarks, "I feel like I'm about to go through the windshield" and buckles in. Less than 30 seconds later, as they're going through an intersection, a car blows the red light going like 40mph and slams into my grandpa's side of the car. He walked away with nothing worse than some fractured ribs, and now he always wears his seatbelt.



PHWasAnInsideJob / Reddit

When I was in my early 20s in Chicago, one time I was riding my bike and thought I was being followed by a stereotypically creepy white van. To test it, I rode into a hospital parking lot complex and the wrong way down a one-way street. The van followed me and I was riding fast. It was nighttime, so there was no traffic to slow it down. The only way I managed to “lose it” was to ride to a 24-hour supermarket with a very well-lit, very public lot, and wait til the driver lost interest and left. It was terrifying.



LateDelivery3935 / Reddit

My late best friend “visited” me in my dream, and ran into her in a grocery store. I remember I was ecstatic to see her and blabbed, and she just simply responded “you’re sick” and I woke up. In a few days, I found out I had high risk cervical lesions and needed surgery.



Bubbly-Competition14 / Reddit

I thought my son’s breathing was weird. He was 4 days old. I couldn’t even explain to his doctor what I thought was weird, I just knew it was weird. Took him into the pediatrician, and she did a basic look at him, watched him breathe and said he was fine, I’m just “in anxious mommy mode”. The following day, I take him into the ER, telling them the same thing. “I don’t know what it is, but his breathing is just weird” and boom, his oxygen was 72. He ended up staying on supplemental oxygen at home for 2 months. I was crying to one of the nurses, and he told me, “Mom instinct is real, and I’ve seen it save a lot of kid’s lives.”



qweenbimbo_/ Reddit

When I was about 10-11, I asked my mom if we could take my grandmother out to lunch. She was kind of against it, but I kept insisting that I really wanted to see my grandmother and that she would want to go to lunch that day. While we were out at the mall after getting lunch with my grandmother, she started slurring her speech and became extremely confused. She was having a stroke. Luckily, my mom noticed what was going on and got her to the hospital within 20 or 30 minutes. Doctors said they were able to stop the stroke, and she came out of it basically the same as she was before. A couple days after the fact, my mom told me I had basically saved my grandmother's life by making sure we went out to lunch with her that day.



DargoSun92 / Reddit