Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Keely Reveals Stunning Transformation and Looks 20 Years Younger

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, recently marked their 23rd wedding anniversary. The 71-year-old actor shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, featuring a collage of photos that highlighted their journey together. Keely’s latest photos have particularly caught people’s attention.

Pierce expressed his love with the words, “Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely, my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind, wait for me.” The touching message was accompanied by images that showcased their enduring love.

Keely Shaye Smith, 60, also shared a sweet photo with Pierce Brosnan, matching in white, holding flowers. In the selfie taken by Pierce, Keely looks radiant with a snatched face. Her sharp jawline makes her look 20 years younger!

Pierce and Keely first met when Keely was working as a TV correspondent. They tied the knot in 2001 and have two sons, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23.



