Pierce Brosnan Debuts New Look With Bald Head and He’s Unrecognizable
Famous actor Pierce Brosnan has taken the internet by storm. The 71-year-old James Bond fame has debuted a bald look with white hair for an upcoming project, and his new hair-do has shocked fans.
Pierce Brosnan was recently photographed in Yorkshire, England, looking very different. The actor, usually recognized for his sophisticated style, appeared unrecognizable. He sported stark-white hair, which was unusually thin, and was dressed in a track jacket and black slacks. Another snapshot captured him smiling while wearing a beige jacket.
The actor also shared a snap of himself with his new look with the fans, which created a stir. Pierce’s bold new look is for his role as Brendan Ingle, the trainer of boxer Prince Naseem Hamed. The upcoming movie is titled Giant.
People were surprised by Pierce’s new look. “Almost didn’t recognize you without all your pretty hair,” commented a person. “He is still handsome”, added another, pointing out how the star still manages to look dashing while sporting the unusual hairdo.
