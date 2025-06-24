My Millionaire Sister Wants Me Out of Mom’s House—I’m Not Backing Down

I’ve always taken care of my mom, paying her rent and covering the bills. My sister, who was married to a millionaire, never helped her at all. But she’s back now.

At first, I was happy. But then I was shocked when she suddenly showed up one day demanding her share of our mom’s inheritance.

When I confronted Mom, she said, “Calm down. You don’t know that your sister has been divorced for a while now and has been struggling financially because her ex-husband hasn’t supported her.”

Now, my sister is homeless and came to us begging for help. Mom couldn’t refuse, so she promised to share her inheritance and let her move in with us.

But then things took a turn—my sister said she wouldn’t live here unless each of her three kids had their own rooms. She even insisted that I move out of Mom’s house to make space for them.

Mom is strongly against this, but she feels she can’t say no. I’m torn.

I feel hurt. How could Mom accept her after everything? I still worry about Mom, but I can’t ignore how offended I feel. What should I do?