I Won’t Tolerate My Young Sister’s Selfish Behavior, She Needs to Grow Up

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 28, I work in IT. My sister Jenna, the golden child, jumps between jobs and still relies on our parents. They even asked me to cover her “credit card debt” for “essentials.”

But I was so shocked when I discovered from a mutual friend that Jenna used the money for partying in Miami — flights, fancy Airbnb, clubs. When I brought it up, my parents didn’t deny it. They said she “deserves to enjoy life,” and I shouldn’t “make everything about money.”

