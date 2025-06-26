I Refuse to Forgive My Parents for Taking Away the Life I Deserved

Last week, everything changed. I stopped by my dad’s office to drop off his favourite cookies. While waiting, I noticed one of his desk drawers was slightly open. Curiosity got the better of me. Inside were neatly stacked documents. When I pulled one out, my world came crashing down.

The papers revealed that my parents weren’t struggling at all. In fact, they owned multiple properties, had a large savings account, an impressive private investment portfolio, and many other assets. They had been financially secure for years, and I had never known.