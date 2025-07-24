I Excluded My Stepson From Our Disney Trip, My Son’s Comfort Comes First

Hi Bright Side,

We planned a Disney trip for our son's 10th birthday. I wanted it to be a family affair, but my stepson (13) also wanted to come. My son doesn’t get along with him—his half-brother teases him a lot and often takes away his games. So, at the last minute, I hid my stepson’s passport, and he stayed home.

My husband was quiet the entire time. But once we got there, he looked at me and said, “You will never exclude my son again!”

He then took our son, and the two of them went off without me to take some “happy pictures” and enjoy the day. When they returned in the evening, I froze, my husband had booked a return ticket for himself.

He told me he was going home to be with his son. He left that very night, and my son and I spent the remaining five days of our Disney trip without him.

I’m heartbroken and angry. This was supposed to be a dream birthday for our son, and I feel like my husband ruined it. Was it really too much to ask for him to focus on our child this once, and leave his other son at home? They don’t have to be attached at the hip.

It’s been three days since my son and I got back, and we still haven’t spoken.

Can you help me figure out what to do?

Yours,

Jodie