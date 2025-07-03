I Refused to Keep My Stepmom in My Late Dad’s House—I’m Not a Charity

Hi Bright Side!

My name is Harper and I am 24. I have been living alone in the city and paying rent for six years. Recently, it’s been getting harder and harder for me to afford the rising living costs.

But now, my dad has died and left me the house, so I asked my stepmom and her daughter (13) to leave so that I move in.

My stepmom said, “I’ve lived here for 12 years! This is MY home!” So I put their things out.

But the next day, I got a call from my dad’s attorney. I froze in shock when I found out there was another clause in the will—one I hadn’t seen.

According to it, the house isn’t just mine. It’s shared between me and my stepmom until she passes away. Only then would I become the sole owner.

Now, she and her daughter are moving back in. After all that’s happened, I honestly don’t think I can live with them.

My stepmom isn’t related to me—her only connection was through my father, and now that he’s gone, I don’t think she should have any rights. I am not a charity here!

Am I being unreasonable for feeling angry? Everyone in the family says that I was cruel for putting my dad’s wife and her child out, but I think that I am the one being treated unfairly.

—Harper