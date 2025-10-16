My DIL Wanted Free Daycare After I Retired—I Showed Her What “Free” Really Means

When I told my family about my plans, everyone seemed happy for me, except my daughter-in-law, Lisa. She didn’t even congratulate me. She just looked up and said, “Well, that’s nice, but who’s picking up the kids? You’re free now, so you can do it, right?”

I thought she was joking at first. But then she sent me a detailed text schedule — Monday through Friday, school pickup at 3 p.m., snacks at 3:30, homework time, etc. Like I’d suddenly become their full-time nanny.