My DIL Wanted Free Daycare After I Retired—I Showed Her What “Free” Really Means
After working her whole life, a woman finally decided to take the trip she’d been dreaming about for years. But when her daughter-in-law tried to turn her retirement into free childcare, one unexpected move turned the entire family upside down.
The letter.
Hey Bright Side readers,
I (63F) just retired after 40 years of working in finance. For the first time ever, I finally had the time, savings, and freedom to do what I’ve always wanted: travel. My dream trip has always been Japan. I’ve been studying a bit of the language, watching travel vlogs, and even mapped out my favorite spots to visit.
When I told my family about my plans, everyone seemed happy for me, except my daughter-in-law, Lisa. She didn’t even congratulate me. She just looked up and said, “Well, that’s nice, but who’s picking up the kids? You’re free now, so you can do it, right?”
I thought she was joking at first. But then she sent me a detailed text schedule — Monday through Friday, school pickup at 3 p.m., snacks at 3:30, homework time, etc. Like I’d suddenly become their full-time nanny.
I didn’t argue. I just smiled, nodded, and said, “We’ll talk about it.”
The next morning, I booked my flight to Japan: two months abroad, leaving in just three weeks. I didn’t tell her. I figured I’d surprise everyone once everything was set.
Well, the surprise was definitely mutual. The day I posted my flight confirmation photo in the family group chat, my phone exploded. Lisa called 12 times in a row, then texted: “ARE YOU KIDDING ME? Who’s going to take care of the kids while you’re off vacationing?” My son called too, saying I should’ve talked to them first.
I told them I love my grandkids, but I’ve done my part raising children. This is my time now. Lisa accused me of being “selfish” and said I “owe” the family help because they’ve “included me in everything.”
Now my son’s barely speaking to me, and my grandkids keep asking when I’ll be back. I feel torn — I want to live my dream, but I didn’t mean to start a family feud. Am I wrong for choosing myself for once?
Here is what we think.
You are absolutely not wrong. What you did wasn’t selfish, know that. Retirement doesn’t mean free labor, and being a grandparent doesn’t mean automatic babysitter duty. Your daughter-in-law’s assumption that your time is hers to schedule is unfair and dismissive of your right to enjoy your own life.
It’s great that you handled it calmly. You didn’t make a scene or pick a fight: you simply acted on your own plans. The guilt you’re feeling shows that you care, but it shouldn’t stop you from living your life. If your son’s relationship matters deeply to you, send a kind message before you leave. Something like:
“I love you and the kids dearly, but I’ve earned this trip. When I’m back, I’ll gladly spend quality time with them: just not as their daily caregiver.”
Boundaries aren’t about rejecting family; they’re about respecting yourself. You’ve earned your freedom; enjoy every second of that Japan trip.
Comments
You're definitely entitled to your vacation. And you should absolutely take it. However agreeing to watch the children and then not telling your son or daughter-in-law that you were going ahead to book the trip anyway was pretty shady.
For some reason, I do believe Japan will make you happier. Go and do that, put yourself first at least one time.