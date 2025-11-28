Hi Bright Side,

I just finished an interview this morning, and it was so weird... I’m still trying to process the experience.

So I opened the Teams link, but instead of a human, a floating robot avatar popped up. It said, “Hi, I’m Ben. Stand up, step back from your desk, and turn around slowly for a full-body analysis.”

Panicked, I stood up... but then I hit NO. The bot ended the call abruptly.

I emailed HR to report it. Five minutes later, their reply came in. They didn’t apologize for the robot. They didn’t bother explaining the tech.

I froze as I read: “What you experienced wasn’t a glitch. You’ve just been evaluated. That was part of our ‘integrity assessment’ test, which measures whether candidates follow instructions even when the instructions seem unusual or uncomfortable.”

My brain stopped. They continued: “Our internal research shows that employees who comply with unconventional requests demonstrate stronger adaptability in high-pressure environments. Refusal is automatically interpreted as low adaptability.”