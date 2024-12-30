15 People Who Proved That Being Nice Can Actually Save the Day

People
19 hours ago

They say, "No good deed goes unpunished." We're not sure if that's true, but after reading these heartwarming and kind stories, we really hope it's not. It’s so inspiring to see the positive impact people can have on others. We'd love to hear your story too. Share them with us.

  • "My son got lost in the supermarket, and not 10 seconds later a couple asked him if he was lost, and brought him to the customer service desk where they announced his name and age over the speakers. It was so fast, I didn't even spend that much time searching and worrying. People are looking out for each other!" autism-throwaway85 / Reddit
  • My mother-in-law never let me help in the kitchen. It irritated me—she’d say, “You’re a guest.”
    One day, I snapped, “I’m not a guest! I’m family!”
    She smiled and handed me a knife. “Good. Now chop these onions.”
  • I found an old book in the library, its pages worn and yellowed. Inside the cover, someone had written: “To the next reader—this book saved me. May it do the same for you.” It did.
  • "Once when I was outside without gloves on & it was pretty cold, an old man came up to me and offered to buy them for me! (I was standing outside a store when he came up to me). He kind of “lectured” me like a fatherly figure asking what am I doing outside without gloves. It kinda warmed my heart to have a stranger care like that." redw***goodtime / Reddit
  • At my wedding, my mother-in-law said she objected to our marriage because she didn’t think I was good enough for her son.
    Hearing this, my horrified father-in-law stood up and shouted, “Happy April Fool’s Day!”
    The entire room erupted in laughter, the tension breaking like a dam. I laughed so hard I almost cried, and my husband had to hold me up because my legs felt like jelly.
    It was at that moment I realized how deeply this family loved to keep things light, even in the most serious moments. That day, surrounded by laughter and love, I knew I was marrying into something truly special—a family that didn’t take life too seriously and loved wholeheartedly. It’s a memory I’ll cherish forever.
  • "I own a small business that employs 16-20-year-olds. I am always bringing them snacks. One day, one of our regular customers, who is a professional cookie decorator, randomly brought us 3 dozen cookies. They were so pretty." Few-Dragonfly4720 / Reddit
  • I was rushing to catch the last train, my arms full of groceries. I tripped, scattering everything. Just as tears started welling up, a little boy tugged on his mom’s sleeve and said, “Let’s help her!” They stayed with me until everything was picked up, and I made my train just in time. I still think of that boy’s small kindness—it saved my whole day.
  • "A couple years ago I forgot I put my wallet on the bumper of my car and drove off into a pretty intense rainstorm. Unbeknownst to me, my wallet fell and my credit cards and license were scattered all over the street. A lady following saw it, stopped her car, and collected all of it in the freezing rain. She used my license to find me on Facebook so she could message me and return the wallet/ cards." Sufficient_Wafer6322 / Reddit
  • At my wedding, my father-in-law stood up and said, “I’ve always wondered if my son would find someone as stubborn as his mother. Today, I know he has—and I couldn’t be happier.”
  • "My childhood was chaotic, it settled some when my parents started their divorce. My mom went out of town for a week when I was 9, so my aunt stayed over to keep an eye on me. Every morning that week, my uncle came over, grabbed some coffee, and waited for the bus with me. The time he spent with me totaled to less than an hour, but those quiet mornings showed me what calm was from a male adult. It was a little thing that meant so much to my young, confused self. He died about a year later. I miss him." Odd-Dragonfruit5557 / Reddit
  • On our anniversary, my mother-in-law gave us a framed picture of our wedding. “Thank you!” I said, touched. She grinned. “Oh, don’t thank me. I just wanted to remind you both how much you’ve aged since then.”
  • "My dad was a nice guy. Really nice. More than once he drove from Philly to New York's JFK airport to pick me up or drop me off, for flights going to Japan. 4+ hours in a car to pick me up from the airport." jsheil1 / Reddit
  • My mom handed me a giant box on my birthday. Inside, I found a set of pots and pans. I stared at her, speechless. She shrugged and said, “I figured you’d need them for your future house. You know, in case you ever decide to cook.
  • "It was Christmas time a few years ago. I only had 40 bucks on me at the time and I went to the grocery store. As I was paying for groceries, the total was like 50. I started to take items out of my bags when an old man behind me walked next to me, looked at the cashier, and said "No one should starve around the holidays." And gave me 40 bucks. I was legit speechless and didn't know what to say or do. Such a happy memory." PensiveHexagonAngel / Reddit
  • "Me and my workmates were on the way home from a trip, and they decided to eat somewhere expensive. Since I was on a tight budget, I told them I wasn’t hungry and that I’d wait somewhere else until they finished. My boss then offered to pay for my meal. I refused since I wasn’t hungry and I didn’t want anyone to spend on my behalf. In the end, the team forced me to eat with them so I did. I kinda got teary-eyed since my boss cared for me and didn’t want me to be left out." ReadScript / Reddit

Before you go, make sure to check out another article where we showcase 20 amazing restoration projects that take forgotten items and transform them into stunning masterpieces. It’s truly inspiring to see how creativity and care can bring new life to the past. We think you'll find it as uplifting as we did!

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads