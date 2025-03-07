My Girlfriend Refuses to Shower, and It’s Destroying Our Relationship

My girlfriend showers once a week, even after going to the gym. She says, "Women don't sweat much, and I sweat little even for women's standards." She now uses the sauna at the gym and still refuses to shower. I've said, "There's no way you don't sweat in the sauna, just me sitting 5 minutes in there, gets me soaked." She says she doesn't sweat much there either.

I can smell her very badly. I try not to breathe too close to her. I've tried to give hints to get her to shower more. Once, she invited me to lie down next to her. I lasted for about a minute, then got up. She says, "Why are you leaving? You never do stuff with me." I can't be close to her for long.

This one thing was bugging me in the relationship. I couldn't hold it any longer and said, "You say you don't sweat, but I can smell. I'd appreciate it if you showered a bit more." She accused me of things, and asked if I found her disgusting. She said she doesn't want to shower her hair often, but still, you can shower your body. Our relationship is borderline over. What could I have done differently?