20 Incredible Restoration Projects That Turn Forgotten Items Into Masterpieces

Restoration projects are super popular, and it’s easy to see why. They’re a great way to relax, feel good, and stay busy while spending time at home with family. You get to learn new skills, bring old things back to life, and feel proud of what you’ve made. For many people, turning forgotten items into something special is more than just a hobby — it’s a passion.

1. My $1000 yard find. Added wheels and high speed buff/cut."

2. ’I restored an old Barbie Jeep for my son for Christmas."

3. “Great aunts meat cleaver. Asked for a new handle and I went a bit overboard.”

4. “1 year and 6 figures on her restoration from the ground up....finally ready to come home.”

5. “A once-abandoned 1930 L-29 Cord Brougham, now restored.”

6. “Here’s my completed project car. 1969 Mustang.”

7. “Restored and turned this old dresser into a TV console.”

8. “Before vs After — My $20 DIY bicycle restoration.”

9. “Restoring my sister’s childhood doll .. so mostly made it. New body, washed head and dress.”

10. “I restored this bag to it’s new glory.”

11. “Before and after restore.”

12. “I restored a 1950s step-stool.”

13. “Power Wheels Jeep restoration for girlfriend’s son’s 3rd birthday.”

14. “1930’s parquet flooring restored today.”

15. “I restored an old pair of Doc Martens I found lying around my neighborhood.”

16. “My husband restored our cloudy headlights with an old sock some OFF bug spray.”

17. “I restored this rusty antique book press.”

18. “Found this antique end table at a storage auction; it’s essentially a miniature dropleaf dining table. Absolutely stunning cherry wood underneath.”

19. “I restored a redwood deck! First time working with exterior stain.”

20. “My family had this old baby dresser since the 60s. I gave it a facelift for the new baby in the family. I’ve never restored anything before.”