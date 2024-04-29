A Woman, 49, Reveals the Dramatic Results of Her Rejuvenation Surgery

At 49, one woman’s quest to regain her youth culminated in resounding success with the aid of plastic surgery. Determined to defy the effects of aging, she sought the expertise of a skilled surgeon, who meticulously crafted a transformative plan. In a stunning reveal, the woman’s doctor showcased the remarkable results in a viral video that captivated audiences worldwide, amassing an astonishing 12 million views.

She wanted to look younger.

Ekaterina, a 49-year-old, sought the expertise of plastic surgeon Sandara Nikolaeva. “She came to me complaining about excess eyelid skin, which gave her a tired look and extra years, and to remove such excess and tighten the lower third of the face and neck,” the surgeon explained. “The patient has an underdeveloped lower jaw. It is too late to solve the issue orthognathically.”

The doctor showed the results of the surgery after one day.

The doctor presented the remarkable results of the plastic surgery just one day after the procedure. Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive rejuvenation, the doctor highlighted that it is only achievable through a combination of surgical techniques and cosmetological approaches aimed at enhancing skin quality. Describing the procedures performed, the doctor explained, “I conducted a facelift, addressing excess facial and neck skin to restore youthful contours. Additionally, a platysmaplasty was performed to tighten the neck area. Furthermore, liposuction of the neck and chin sculpted and refined the jawline. Finally, a circular blepharoplasty rejuvenated the eye area by removing excess eyelid skin.” These procedures exemplify the meticulous approach taken to achieve comprehensive rejuvenation and stunning aesthetic outcomes for the patient.

Results after 1.5 months

In the viral video, the results of the surgery were revealed after 1.5 months, showcasing a remarkable transformation. The impact of the procedure was evident with the elimination of the tired look, a complete transformation of the facial oval, and the eradication of primary signs of aging. Additionally, nasolabial and labiomental folds were visibly softened, contributing to a more youthful appearance. The enduring effects of the operation were emphasized, with the surgeon noting that the rejuvenated look would last for many years. Overall, the face appeared younger and more harmonious, with the surgeon predicting that the effect would persist for a decade or longer, underscoring the lasting benefits of the surgical intervention.