My Husband Called Me ’Fat’ so I Taught Him a Lesson He’ll Never Forget

A woman disclosed that following her pregnancy with her son last year, during which she gained over 17 kilograms, her husband began making snide remarks about her dietary habits and body size. In response to his hurtful comments, she opted to retaliate by highlighting the one thing he’s extremely insecure about. However, she later regretted her actions and reached out to us, penning a letter in search of comfort.

Hi Helen! Thank you for entrusting us with your story. We’ve put together some advice to help you handle this delicate situation.

Open Up Through Vulnerability

Initiate a heart-to-heart conversation with your husband, expressing how his comments have affected you emotionally. Share your vulnerabilities and fears about post-pregnancy changes to your body and how his remarks have added to your insecurities. By being honest and vulnerable, you can foster empathy and understanding in your relationship.

Set Boundaries and Communication Guidelines

Establish clear boundaries regarding acceptable behavior and communication within your relationship. Discuss together what kind of comments are hurtful and off-limits, and agree to communicate with empathy and respect. Implementing communication guidelines can help prevent similar conflicts in the future and promote a more supportive and understanding environment for both of you.

Seek Couples Counseling

Consider seeking professional help through couples counseling. A neutral third party can facilitate communication, help both of you understand each other’s perspectives, and provide tools to navigate conflicts constructively. Counseling can create a safe space for open dialogue and healing, allowing you to address underlying issues and strengthen your bond.

Implement Positive Reinforcement

Instead of focusing solely on the negative aspects of each other’s appearances, shift the focus to positive reinforcement and appreciation. Make a conscious effort to compliment each other on qualities beyond physical appearance, such as personality traits, parenting skills, or acts of kindness. Cultivating a culture of positivity and appreciation can foster a healthier dynamic in your relationship.

Prioritize Self-Care and Mutual Support

Make self-care a priority for both of you, focusing on physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Encourage each other to pursue healthy habits, such as regular exercise, nutritious eating, and stress management techniques. Additionally, offer mutual support and encouragement as you navigate the challenges of parenthood and relationship dynamics. By prioritizing self-care and supporting each other’s growth, you can strengthen your bond and weather challenges together.