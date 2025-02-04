A Woman Shares the Results of Her Plastic Surgery, and the Transformation Has Everyone in Awe

Ever since she was a kid, Devyn Aiken felt like her nose was the first thing people noticed—and not in a way she liked. For years, she dreamed about changing it, imagining how different life could be if she finally felt confident in her own skin. Now, at 30, that dream has finally become reality. With her long-awaited rhinoplasty complete, Devyn is stepping into a new chapter of her life—one filled with confidence, self-love, and a whole new outlook!

Devyn Aiken has always felt insecure about her appearance.

A woman named Devyn Aiken, 30, has recently turned the attention of internet users by sharing a series of videos, all dedicated to her plastic surgery journey. As of now, Devyn has 30,000 subscribers on her Facebook page, and her videos amass an even wider audience. One of her videos got 81,000,000 views, over 693,000 likes and over 69,000 comments. The thing that made people so impressed about the woman's personality, was her incredible transformation. Devyn described the video, saying, "5 weeks post op from my nose job and I wake up everyday happier. It's a rollercoaster of healing, swelling, and changes, but I feel amazing, and it's the gift that keeps on giving. Seriously so thankful for @drmarkginsburg for making this possible!"

Devyn Aiken is sure that her nose job was the "best decision of her life."

The woman strongly believes that she was a lucky one to have a plastic surgery done. One of her viral videos was captioned, "Don't get a nose job, it's not worth it." Fortunately, this line wasn't about sharing Devyn's own plastic surgery experience. The woman wrote one more line, that said it all. She said, "Best decision of my life." She also wrote, turning to everyone who left comments under her videos, "For everyone commenting I should've taken more off, made it smaller, or there isn't a difference -- please see the before & after! I'm also only 5 weeks post op, and it takes over a year for the swelling to come down completely. It will get smaller over the next 10 months!"

Devyn becomes overwhelmed with emotion when she talks about her journey.

In one of her posts, the woman shared, "Can't believe I'm almost 3 weeks post op from having the surgery of my dreams by the best doctor ever - @Dr Mark Ginsburg. So excited to continue seeing the progress, the swelling coming down and the bruises healing!!" In another post, she added, "When I saw my nose today, it made it all worth it. My nose is straight and everything I could've dreamed of. I can't wait to continue my healing journey and seeing how it progresses! Thank you everyone for your love and supportive comments!!"

Devyn is only beginning her new life, but there’s already so much she has to get used to.

Devyn has always been teased about her nose—something she dealt with her whole life. And when she finally got a nose job, she had a big realization… people still had something to say! But instead of letting the trolls get to her, she’s taking it all in stride with a mix of optimism and humor. Her response? A simple and sassy, "Such is life!" Now, she’s confidently rocking her new look and soaking up all the love from the internet. Sure, a few negative comments pop up here and there, but they’re completely overshadowed by the flood of support and kind words she’s receiving. And honestly? That’s the energy she’s choosing to focus on!

Devyn can say for sure that her big dream has come true, and it came with a little bonus.

Apart from having a rhinoplasty, Devyn had also had lip fillers, and she can't be happier about the results! In every single one of her videos, you can just feel the pure joy and excitement radiating from her. It’s crystal clear that this transformation wasn’t just a casual decision—it was a dream she had held onto for so long. And now that it’s finally come true, she’s absolutely glowing with happiness! Devyn revealed, that she had a kind of countdown before her plastic surgery, she just couldn't wait for it to happen soon! In her post, the woman wrote, "I had so much fun making this countdown video ⏳ It felt like forever for surgery day to come, but I couldn't be happier with my results."