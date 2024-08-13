I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10+ People Who Felt Worse Than Being Hit by a Truck
Emotional pain and suffering can often be more damaging than physical pain. Feelings of betrayal, embarrassment, and disappointment can leave deep, lasting scars that may endure for years or even a lifetime. This is the reality for the people in these true stories. But instead of letting these unfortunate experiences defeat them, they turned them into lessons, using them to become stronger and more resilient individuals who can face life’s challenges head-on.
- Months after my wedding, I began finding receipts for fancy dinners in my jacket pockets. My husband found one, accused me of cheating, and threatened to divorce me. I cried and swore that I had no clue where the receipts were coming from.
One day, while cleaning out the car, my blood ran cold as I discovered a hidden stash of identical receipts tucked under the passenger seat. It dawned on me that he had been planting them all along.
I realized he was trying to gather evidence of my infidelity to bypass our prenup and keep all his assets.
- I went on a date with a woman from the office. I thought we had good chemistry and got along well. She couldn’t find her phone, so I tried calling it, and someone from the restaurant answered. I went back in to get it for her, and the waiter showed me I was saved in her contacts under “Free Food.” © Sol-Blackguy / Reddit
- My crush came over to my house to work on a high school project that involved the Internet. While she sat next to me, she tried to navigate to Google on my computer. Unfortunately, the address bar autofilled and took her to my last Google search—page two of results for her name. Every link had been clicked. We both just sat in silence. © rlover77887 / Reddit
- I found out that my ex-husband created multiple profiles on various dating websites, using one of our wedding photos as his profile picture. Of course, I was cropped out. © eyesinthetrees / Reddit
- A kid and I agreed to wear tuxedos on the last day of middle school. I was too young and naive to realize he wasn’t serious, so I convinced my mom to cover the cost of renting a tuxedo, which I spent the next several weeks paying off. That year, I also won an academic award, so not only did I show up in a tuxedo, but I also had to go up in front of the entire school in the gym to accept the award. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I found out my boyfriend married another woman while still with me. We broke up approximately 11 hours ago. I discovered this by seeing a text message and then using Facebook to find her. And lo and behold, there were my beautiful boyfriend and his beautiful bride, happy at their wedding.
We were together for 3.5 years. Apparently, he met me after they initially broke up. Then, 1.5 years into our relationship, he met up with her again and rekindled their romance without telling me anything. © heteroerotic / Reddit
- I had a letter from my grandmother, written shortly before she passed. It was full of wisdom and love. I misplaced it while moving, and the heartache of never being able to read her final words was a deeper blow than any physical injury I could imagine.
- One morning while we were in bed, I turned to my then-girlfriend and said, “I need to tell you something.” I proceeded to tell her that my mom had cancer. Her response? “Phew, I thought you were going to say you cheated on me.” © Unknown author / Reddit
- When I was in high school, I created a new email account to send an anonymous love letter to a girl I liked. The problem was that my name showed up in the email header because I had registered the account with it. She asked me about the email the next day, which made me babble like an idiot for five minutes. I soon realized how stupid I had been. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I was at a wedding where the best man made a toast—to the groom and his ex-wife. By accident, of course. Once he realized what he’d done, he turned green in the face. I thought he was going to pass out. © MelancholyDane481 / Reddit
- I had written a heartfelt poem for my ex and gave it to her on one of our dates. At our next date, she returned it and told me it was too long for her to care about. As someone who is deeply passionate about my work, that felt like the biggest insult someone could give me. © Unknown author / Reddit
