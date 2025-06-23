I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Live in My House Unless She Fully Obeys My Rules

"Hi, Bright Side,

My name’s Sarah and I have a very complicated relationship with my stepdaughter.

I (36F) and my husband Ross (43M) have been married for 4 years. He has a daughter, Erica (14), from his previous marriage. A few months ago, Erica’s mom tragically passed away from cancer, and she moved in with us.

From day one, I made my expectations very clear: Erica is a guest until she proves she deserves my hospitality. This is my home, and I have certain standards that everyone must follow to preserve the peace and order I worked hard to build.

Rule 1: I have cameras installed throughout the house — yes, even in Erica’s room. I believe in full transparency. If there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to fear.

Rule 2: She must never sit on the living room couch or on any of the beds except her own. I get very uncomfortable when people invade my personal space. I carefully curate my environment, and having someone else touch my things triggers my anxiety.

Rule 3: She cannot join me and Ross for meals. We’re still enjoying our romantic phase, having intimate dinners together. Frankly, having a teenager at the table makes me feel scrutinized and interrupts our dynamic. She can comfortably eat in her own room with her food delivered to her door.

Rule 4: She’s not allowed to enter or linger in the master bedroom. Our bedroom is a sacred space for me and Ross — a symbol of our marriage and privacy. She has no reason to be in there.

Rule 5: All her social interactions must be scheduled and approved by me. I need to ensure her friends, calls, and online activities align with the values of my home. I monitor her phone through parental controls, and I have access to all her passwords.

Naturally, Erica has been... difficult. She’s cried multiple times, saying I’m trying to make her feel like a stranger, that I don’t want her close to her dad, and that I’m pushing her out of the family. She accused me of trying to “erase” her from his life.

Honestly, I don’t see it that way. I’m simply trying to maintain the stability and boundaries that work for my household. This is not about punishing her — it’s about structure, respect, and protecting my marriage. I feel like I’m actually helping her adapt by giving her clear expectations. Teens thrive on boundaries, don’t they?

Ross supports me, though sometimes I feel like he’s too soft when she throws her little emotional fits. I understand she’s grieving, but that doesn’t mean the entire house should revolve around her emotional outbursts.

Now, some family members are calling me “heartless” and “cruel,” but I think they’re being overly dramatic. I’m not offending her; I’m guiding her. Am I wrong?"