My Stepdaughter Rebels Against My Vegan Rule, and Now She’s Gone Too Far

The woman wrote,

"Hi Bright Side! I know how it sounds. Cruel. Controlling. Maybe even heartless.

But I honestly believe that you and your readers will treat my story as one of a woman who was trying to hold on to something sacred in a house that never really felt like hers. And this is the story of a girl, not mine by blood, but who somehow found her way into my heart anyway... even if it took a storm to get there.

My name is Elise. I’m 38, a proud vegan for the past 12 years, not for a trend but for reasons I hold close — deeply personal, and honestly, painful. I lost my younger sister, Mia, to aggressive bone cancer when she was only 19. She was a convinced vegan. I decided to honor her memory and live following her model of life.

So I stopped. Cold turkey. Meat, dairy, all of it. My kitchen became a sanctuary — a place of healing and ethics. It was the only thing I felt I could control after losing her.

And then came Mark... and Lily.

Mark and I met at a grief support group, of all places. He was widowed — his wife, Danielle, had died in a car accident two years before.

We married a year later. And Lily, my 15-year-old stepdaughter, moved into my house — our house. But it never felt that way to her.

She keeps ignoring my strict vegan rule. She’d push boundaries constantly. Put cheeseburgers in my fridge. Come home with bags of fast food, sneak bites in the bathroom, stash wrappers under her bed. When I found them, I wasn’t angry. I was devastated. It felt like Mia’s memory — my values — were being trampled in my own home.

She went too far when she fed my 7-year-old son, Olaf, a hamburger. Since then, my boy has been refusing to eat my food. This was the last straw, so I sat her down and said, ’This isn’t your house—follow my rules or leave. Stop this now or you’re out.’

Lily just smirked and said, ’I will tell dad that you make Olaf do what he doesn’t want to. He likes meat, he can’t stand your vegan menu. And you keep telling dad that Olaf enjoys eating all those veggies. He’s fed up with your rules, too!’

Now, I’m shaken, because this seems to be not a mere rejection, but a whole sabotage, involving my kid. I can’t believe that Lily will just destroy my order in my own house and will make the whole family unhappy and maybe even fall apart, all because she wants to prove her point. What should I do?"