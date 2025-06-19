I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
9 Ways Your Period Might Be Warning You Something’s Not Right
Your menstrual cycle is more than just a monthly occurrence; it’s a vital indicator of your overall health. While variations in flow or duration can be normal, certain changes can signal underlying health concerns. Here are 9 lesser-known but medically supported menstrual symptoms that may signal something’s wrong—and many women don’t realize they’re worth paying attention to.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Severe cramps
Mild cramping is common during menstruation, but some women experience severe pain that disrupts their daily lives. Intense cramps could be indicative of endometriosis, fibroids, infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, or polyps.
2. Burning sensation in the bladder
If you feel burning, urgency, or bladder discomfort only during your period but tests for UTIs come back negative, it may be interstitial cystitis or even endometriosis involving the bladder. This chronic pelvic pain disorder can be mistaken for urinary tract infections.
3. Shoulder pain during your period.
It sounds bizarre, but some women experience shoulder pain during their cycle—especially when it comes with abdominal pain. This could be referred pain from the diaphragm, potentially caused by endometriosis on the diaphragm (a rare but real form of the condition). Diaphragmatic endometriosis often goes undiagnosed for years, yet it can severely affect quality of life and even breathing.
4. Pink or watery period blood
Menstrual blood can vary from bright red to dark brown, but if it suddenly becomes light pink, watery, or diluted, it could point to low estrogen levels or anemia. Estrogen is crucial for maintaining the uterine lining and regulating the cycle. Chronically low estrogen can lead to fertility issues, low bone density, or early perimenopause in women under 40.
5. Nosebleeds that sync with your period.
This rare phenomenon, called “vicarious menstruation,” occurs when menstrual tissue appears outside the uterus, like in the nose or lungs. If you notice recurrent nosebleeds at the exact time of your cycle, it could be a symptom of extra-pelvic endometriosis. This can also happen due to hormonal changes or fragile blood vessels.
6. Diarrhea or nausea that’s worse than PMS.
A bit of bloating or loose stool is common, but severe diarrhea or vomiting during your period can be a sign of something deeper—like endometriosis.
7. One-sided pain that feels like an attack.
If you experience sharp, stabbing pain only on one side of your lower abdomen, especially mid-cycle, it could be an ovarian cyst or, more seriously, ovarian torsion—where the ovary twists on itself. This is a medical emergency that needs immediate treatment. Ignoring this symptom could lead to the loss of an ovary or future fertility complications.
8. Periods that suddenly stop, then start again days later
This might seem like your period is “acting weird,” but it could be a case of uterine polyps or a hormonal imbalance, especially involving progesterone. This irregular shedding can hint at disrupted ovulation or even thyroid dysfunction.
9. Period-linked insomnia
If insomnia hits like clockwork, this may not be “just stress.” Hormonal shifts in estrogen and progesterone can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall or stay asleep. In extreme cases, this may be linked to PMDD or premenstrual exacerbation of other mental health disorders.
