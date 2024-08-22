10+ True Events That Get Creepier the More You Read

Curiosities
day ago

Some people don’t need to watch scary movies or read horror novels to get their thrill; they’ve had genuinely eerie experiences of their own. While some of these unsettling events can be explained, others will make you question your grip on reality. One thing is certain: the true stories we've gathered for you today will linger in your thoughts for hours.

  • One day, I came home late and saw my roommate quickly entering her room, wrapped in a wet towel. I said hi, but she ignored me and avoided eye contact. I shrugged it off, assuming she hadn't noticed me. Ten minutes later, I heard her coming home from outside. Confused, I asked, "Weren't you just in your bedroom?" She turned pale and told me to go immediately to the car, lock it and call 911.
    Later, I learned, horrified, that my roommate is actually schizophrenic. Sometimes she skips her medication, causing her to dissociate and become paranoid. In her dissociated state, she had left the house without realizing it and then re-entered, believing she was dealing with an intruder. This explained her odd behavior—ignoring me initially and then asking me to go to the car—thinking there was a stranger in our house when it was her all along.
    I had been living with her for two months and hadn't known this about her. I still love her and consider her a friend, but needless to say, I moved out quickly as I couldn't feel safe living there anymore.
  • I recall 17 years ago when I had my first baby and was laying in the hospital room with the baby in her crib thing next to me that night. A nurse came in and said they could take the baby to the nursery for a few hours, so I could get some sleep. I said no thanks, I want my baby next to me, so I can stare at her.
    The next night, I was very tired and asked the nurse if she could take the baby to the nursery for a couple of hours. That nurse turned pale, and said, "Your baby is supposed to stay with you in the room. We don’t have a nursery. Nobody would ever come take your baby from you!" © Trailerparkqueen / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I remember lying on my bedroom floor with the door wide open while my parents watched TV in the living room at around 1 a.m. Suddenly, I’d try to get up to use the bathroom, and my brain would almost act out me doing it.
    It wasn’t until about the fifth time that I realized I had never actually gotten up. I was stuck on the floor, unable to move, talk, or call for my parents. It felt like something had sucked the soul out of my body, and I was pinned to the ground. It wasn’t until my dad walked in to put me in my bed that I started bawling my eyes out. © Stockwaa / Reddit
  • I had a dream of my husband and me having three children. It was sweet and happy until they started slowly disappearing, Thanos style. I remember waking up and feeling “off.”
    The next week, we found out I was pregnant with triplets. One of them I miscarried, the second one became suddenly unviable, and the third had to be removed because it was far undersize and a danger to my life.
    It was the creepiest experience of my life. © prznmike / Reddit
  • One summer night when I was in high school, I was asleep with my window open. At around 3 a.m., I heard someone ferociously honking their car horn over and over. At this point, I wasn’t fully awake and comprehending where the sound was coming from. Then suddenly, I heard a woman scream, “Somebody, please help me!”
    This made me jump out of bed instantly, and I ran to my mom's room to tell her we needed to call 911. My mom called and reported the incident. After a few minutes, we saw the cops arrive, and they looked around with flashlights for a few minutes but couldn’t find anyone in their car, so they ended up leaving.
    The next day, we asked the neighbors if they heard or saw anything, and no one had even heard a peep. It still weirds me out to this day. © No_Director2816 / Reddit
  • When I was a kid in the early 2000s, my sister and I had a TV in our room that was just for watching DVDs (we did not have cable). On occasion, the TV would turn to a black terminal screen and start typing words to us. It would essentially curse us out and also identify that we were two girls. We thought it was funny and crazy and would call up our parents, saying, "Look what the TV is doing!"
    As adults, my sister and I are beyond creeped out at how the TV was able to do that. As to who or what was behind this phenomenon, we still have no idea. © neogirl22 / Reddit
  • There was a girl who was head over heels for me, but I didn’t really want anything to do with her. After school, I didn’t think about her, but one year when I went back home for the summer, I found out she had moved to my family’s building, to the apartment across from ours (my building has two apartments per floor).
    I had never told her where I lived prior to this. I decided to be cordial and talk to her family and all, welcome the neighbors and whatnot, and I found out from her mom that the girl had actually suggested they move there. Now, I can’t tell either way if it was deliberate or pure chance, but let’s just say we live in a big city, and the odds of that being a coincidence were low. © Kenhamef / Reddit
  • Many, many years ago, there was an abandoned old house at the far end of a plant nursery. We had heard from others that they would go there to party. So, one night, a friend of mine, his girlfriend, and I grabbed some snacks and headed over, guided only by the light of the moon. We found the dilapidated house behind some tall trees and moved towards it.
    As we got closer, I heard a single frog croaking. As we approached even more, more frogs started making noise. A few steps further, and the sound of thousands of frogs drowned out all other noises, seemingly warning us not to venture closer to the blackened-windowed home. We took the frogs' advice and went back home with our snacks, where it was safe. © Buck-osogrande-5150 / Reddit
  • When I was a child, around 7, I lived in a house where the previous owner had passed away. My parents were unfazed by it, as they didn’t believe in the paranormal and thought nothing would happen.
    My room was the coldest in the house, and one night I woke up to a pale, lean man staring at me from the end of my bed. I didn’t scream; I was so shocked I must’ve fainted because the next thing I knew, it was morning. I never told my parents for fear of seeming crazy. But I remember his face so well. © Informal_Mushroom115 / Reddit
  • I was on the Tube in London, and there was a guy sitting right opposite me with a very unusual, colorful t-shirt that was eye-catching. So, I spent the journey glancing at him and his shirt, as you do when you’re on the Tube.
    I got off at my stop, and the t-shirt guy stayed on the train. On my way up the escalator to street level, the exact same guy passed me on the opposite escalator coming down from the street.
    There was no way he could’ve been there—I left him on the train. It freaked me out good and proper. © Abervilla / Reddit
  • I was at a sleepover at a friend’s house when I was about 8 or 9 years old. My friend lived in a ranch-style house with a pool in the back and a big patio surrounding it. The living room ran along the length of the pool and had sliding glass doors the whole way, so you could open the living room to the patio. We were in there watching movies and hanging out until his parents told us it was late and time to head to bed.
    As we were leaving the room, my friend reached over to turn off the lights, and after the reflections were gone from the sliding glass doors, we saw a man standing on the patio across the pool, just staring at us.
    We freaked out, screamed, and ran to his parents. But by the time they came back into the living room to check, the man was gone. I have no idea how long he was standing there watching us, but I had nightmares about it for quite some time afterward. © xxMrAdamsxx / Reddit

If you’re in the mood for a laugh, listen to kids talk about their parents. You’ll likely hear some embarrassing family secrets along the way. The parents of the kids in this article definitely had faces as red as tomatoes.

Preview photo credit Trailerparkqueen / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads