17 Life Hacks That Can Brighten Up Your Everyday Life

Ordinary people sometimes come up with ideas that could make life easier for everyone around. But they don’t even think about how valuable these ideas are. We put together useful life hacks from Internet users on a variety of topics. These tips are united by only one criterion: they really help. Choose which one you will take note of.
Keep fruit net — you can pull it over the thermos mug for convenience.
“For hot drinks. It’s a great life hack.”
If you don’t have an iron, iron your clothes with a hairdryer.
- I had a terribly wrinkly button up shirt that I wanted to wear to a fancy dinner. I didn’t have an iron, but I did have a blow-dryer for my hair.
If you find yourself in the same situation, turn the blow-dryer on high, press the shirt to your skin with the tip of it, and run it over the shirt for a few minutes. It didn’t make the shirt perfect for me, but it was a massive improvement! © tallahassee009 / Reddit
My car visor hack that doesn’t extend.
- A hair ponytail ring thing, hard card paper cut to size. Easy to slide in and out as needed. © hotmailist / Reddit
I like to make my own all-purpose cleaner.
- I try to avoid store bought cleaners for a variety of reasons. Yeah, it’s not that expensive to buy a bottle of cleaner. But homemade cleaner is gentler on the respiratory system, results in less plastic waste, saves a few dollars, and utilizes ingredients a lot of people already keep on hand.
I use 1 cup water, 1 cup white vinegar, and 2 tablespoons rubbing alcohol. I used to add essential oils (as you can see on the photo) but I ran out a while back and don’t feel like spending the money to buy more. Skipping the essential oils also makes it safer to utilize on upholstery. I use it to deodorize my couch. © Baggle-Me-Fingies / Reddit
- I made my daughter’s tablet password my phone number so she had to memorize it and use it regularly. Yes, she had to ask me quite a few times before she remembered it, but totally worth it.
If you are a “screens are sometimes okay” family, a small safety tip that could come in handy! Felt like that was a life hack. © Infinite-Self6774 / Reddit
Band-Aid won’t keep falling off.
A healthy lunch even on the train
- If you want to maintain a nutritious diet, but there’s no way to make a proper lunch — for example, if you’re on a train — there’s a simple, cheap and healthy alternative to fast food. Pour boiling water on buckwheat and wait for half an hour. Now just add salt, butter or canned vegetables. The side dish is ready!
If you get splinters in your fingers:
- If you have been burning candles and the wax has stained nearby objects, put them in the freezer. The wax will “shrink” from the cold and easily come off in one piece from the surface. If there is no possibility to use the freezer (for example, if the stain is on furniture), then heat the wax with a hot cloth, and it will melt.
Remember to do that thing in the morning!
- We’ve all been there. You’re in bed at night, getting ready to sleep, and then you remember, “Oh right, gotta do/get [xyz] in the morning!” But how are you going to remember that after you’ve slept?
Sure, you could get out of bed and grab the thing you need, put it in a place you’ll remember, or write yourself a note. But that takes effort, and the bed is so comfy. Plus, you were just falling asleep... you need a minimal effort solution so you can get back to counting sheep.
Grab something near you (book, tissue box, pen, slipper) whatever you got, the more random the better, and throw it on the floor. Anywhere between where your feet meet the floor and the bedroom door will do, so you’ll definitely see it as you get up.
When you see it in the morning, you’ll think, why is this thing on the floor? Your brain will immediately recall the thought you had last night because you’ve paired these 2 things together.
Congrats, you just reliably transported a thought forward in time! © Effective-Ad-**70 / Reddit
- In the limited space of a flat, the question of a place to charge a robot vacuum can be solved in this way. Perhaps someone will find the idea useful. This option is suitable if there is a wide bottom drawer in the kitchen, otherwise the supports of the cabinet will get in the way. (In the photo, the drawer is 2.6 feet wide.) © ESS10k / Pikabu
- In Microsoft Word, if you select text and press Shift + F3, you cycle through ALL CAPS, no caps, and First word caps. © CaliTexJ / Reddit
A simple tool for painting ceilings
- I needed to touch up the shabby parts of the ceiling in my country house. The roller was not suitable, so I had to use a brush, which dripped paint on my hands and the floor. In order not to get dirty, I made a simple device from improvised materials (see photo): a funnel from the neck of a PET bottle, foam tape, and a brush.
The foam tape fixes the brush and doesn't let the paint run down the handle - everything is collected in the funnel. Now the paint doesn't drip! Result: I painted in 2 coats, didn't cover anything - not a drop on the floor or furniture, and I stayed clean myself.
A few tips. It is convenient to pour the paint into a wide container. Keep the brush strictly vertical (bristles up) - otherwise the paint from the funnel will spill. It is better to drain the excess from time to time. A brush with a round handle is easier to fix than a flat one. © nal47 / Pikabu
- I just made a thick mix with peanut butter, and I’ve had trouble cleaning my blender before. So, an idea popped into the head.
I did a quick rinse with hot water then filled it up with dish soap and hot water and blended that! Poured it out and one rinse, and it was sparkling clean in a minute of work. Hooray! © Mediumcomputer / Reddit
4 binder clips and 2 paper clips can make you a quick phone stand for this slow office month.
- Apply a little moisturizer or Vaseline to your skin before spraying your perfume, and boom — your scent lasts all day.
Seriously, it’s a game changer! Now I smell amazing from morning to night without reapplying! © asianpixiedollvip / Reddit
And here are more life hacks for everyday problems.