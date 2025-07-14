The Waitress Shamed Me for Tipping "Only 10%"—But I Turned the Tables

Hi Bright Side,

I took my wife and kids out for a nice birthday dinner. Our baby cried a lot, and my twins, who are 7 and very hyperactive, ran around and spilled some food.

We stayed there for almost two hours. When the bill finally came and the waitress saw my 10% tip, she bluntly said, “Don’t bring kids next time. We’re not a free daycare!”

But I made her regret it, because I had been broadcasting the whole spectacle live on social media. Since it was my wife’s birthday, she had started a live stream on her Instagram, and we were recording the dinner party. So when the waitress came over, the live stream was still on, and everyone saw how rude she was.

As soon as she noticed the phone and realized she’d been recorded, her face went pale, and she immediately started apologizing. She knew she could get into trouble if her manager saw how she spoke to customers—especially with the restaurant’s reputation at stake.

In an effort to make amends, she offered complimentary cake for all of us.

I felt some justice was served. But not everyone agreed. Some people took her side, saying I had no right to disturb other diners with loud children, and that I should’ve tipped 25% given the extra effort she put in for my kids.

Did I under-tip for what she did?

—Brian