My MIL Wanted to Take Over My Home—She Didn’t See My Payback Coming

Hello, Bright Side,



My name is Jenna. My MIL has overstepped in so many ways. She stayed with us on our honeymoon and even picked the name of our baby. She never really liked me, but I always try to be kind. But last week she crossed a line. She showed up at our house and announced that she would be moving in. She said she’s “too lonely” in her own place and that it’s “only natural” for her to live with her son and “take care of the baby.” She also complained that her rent is going up and she “deserves” to be with family instead of wasting money.



I told her that this wasn’t going to happen, and if my husband wanted her here, then he could move in with her. I reminded her that I never agreed to this, and she can’t just announce it like it’s final. She freaked out, called me controlling, and stormed off. Later, my husband told me I was out of line and that I should apologize. I told him I’m not apologizing for protecting my home and family. Now he says I’m making him choose between me and his mom. Really?