19 Family Members You Wouldn’t Wish on Your Enemies

12 Families Who’d Make You Laugh and Cry at the Same Time
Family & kids
2 months ago
Disliking your family is an emotion many people experience and there are many reasons you might be feeling this way, too. Neglect, toxic behavior, negativity, and disrespect are a few of the most common situations among family members. Let’s see the crazy stories people shared online and show why you don’t always have to be close to your family.
Family issues are often very hard to deal with and this woman had a horrible experience with her ex-husband when he prioritized his new family instead of their child. She gave him a lesson he won’t forget.