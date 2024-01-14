I Kicked Out My Daughter, Who Lived Rent-Free in My House With Her 6 Kids

A mother-daughter relationship can sometimes be a plot for a real drama movie. Such thing happened to a Reddit user, who seemed to have demonstrated the warmest attitude to her daughter, who has kids and lives in her house. But the result of such a relationship turned into a huge family catastrophe, which may hurt many people, including the innocent kids. The desperate woman is now trying to resolve an uneasy dilemma.

The mother-daughter relationship seemed to be the warmest at first sight.

A mother has turned to Reddit platform to ask for a piece of advice regarding her very complicated situation with her own daughter. The woman, 45 who goes by the name of Miserable-Day-8244, wrote that she has a daughter, 27, and six grandchildren. Her daughter and grandkids live with her, and the woman doesn’t even expect her daughter to pay any rent. The woman added that all of her daughter’s kids have three different fathers, one of the dads is her current fiancé, who lives in the house together with her daughter and kids as well.

The parents sheltered their daughter together with her big family.

The woman continues her post, saying that her daughter works part-time, and her husband-to-be works as a chef on a full time basis. The family have lived with the woman in her house for the past year and a half, all because they were evicted from their latest home. The kids and the daughter with her future husband use 2 upstairs bedrooms in the house, and there’s still not so much space for their 6 kids. The couple are often asking the woman for help with phone bills, and the OP with her husband don’t ask them to pay for anything, because they want the young family to be able to save money to get a home. But the woman confessed that saving for their own home was probably not something they were doing.

The daughter left her mom in shock right on the Christmas Eve.

The woman goes on with her story, saying that she has put up with loud voices throughout all hours, and waking up at different hours to cater to children. She explained that she really loves her grandchildren. She wrote that she never complained to her daughter because she thinks family is very important. She and her husband didn’t expect her daughter with her family to be living in their house this long. The woman wrote that they actually had some plans for remodeling their house, but they had put them away because of their daughter’s needs. On Christmas Eve, the daughter gathered all family members all around and announced they were pregnant with baby #7. The woman revealed that everyone was all excited, but she just felt dread. She explained that this would mean another child in their house with not much room. Her husband felt the same about the whole situation. They discussed later and decided they were going to have to ask her daughter to move out with all her big family.

The woman feels bad about her decision, but she feels this was the only one that would be right.

The woman then had to bring it up to her daughter and her boyfriend and she told them, they have 2 months to find a place because she and her husband couldn’t have another child there. Her daughter started crying, saying she couldn’t believe her own mom would throw her to the streets for having a baby. She claimed that this was completely unfair and not enough time. But the mother didn’t change her mind, she told her she was sorry. The woman confessed that this decision was painful for her as well, but the living conditions were just impossible. Her daughter demanded she gave her more time, or she’d go to the courts and the woman told her news flash, the courts only give you 30 days. She then said her grandchildren were going to be homeless because their grandma was selfish. The daughter even made a Facebook post asking for rooms to rent because “she’s pregnant and has nowhere to go, and her family don’t care about her.”

People’s advice was controversial, yet many agreed with the woman.

Responding to the woman’s post, many people felt for her. One person wrote, “She is 27, and it’s time for her to stand on her own two feet. I could not imagine having an extra nine people in my house, including an infant! They’ve been taking advantage for far too long, and should NEVER have added another pregnancy to the mix until they got their own place. Even then, it doesn’t sound like they can afford all these kids they keep having. This is not on you, they’ve made these life decisions & it’s time they figure it out.” Another person added, “The longer she stays, the more she is taking advantage of you and your husband. You know that. I don’t think you can just kick them out to be homeless (I’m thinking solely of your grandchildren here) but you can help them find subsidized or low income housing. Then they are on their own. The bank of mom & dad is closed. What they are doing to you is grossly unfair. Good luck.”