My Husband Blames Me for Telling My In-Laws the Disgusting Truth About Him

A 35-year-old woman is astonished that her husband wants her back after a painful separation. Instead of asking her himself, he sent his parents. She found herself at a crossroads, faced with the tough decision of revealing to his parents the true nature of their son. In a heartfelt letter, she shared her dilemma and sought advice from our readers.

Despite everything going wrong in her relationship long ago, Anna remained committed.

Anna opened her letter, saying, “My husband of 10 years, Nick, has had this female ’friend’ that always made my life uneasy. She never respected boundaries, and when Nick and I first started dating, she told everyone I was with him for his wealth. Nick earns significantly more than I do but never gives me any money. We used to split the bills equally, and we both bought food. I took care of food for our 5-month-old baby and paid for all needs of my oldest child, from my previous marriage.” “Over the past 8 years, I have experienced this ’friend’ spreading rumors and being disrespectful. I confronted Nick about it, and he said that were ’petty ladies’ issues’. He never wanted to set boundaries, and I had to set this woman straight a couple of times myself.”

The situation was steadily deteriorating.

She goes on with her story, saying, “Recently, the rumor campaign of this ’friend’ started all over again. Nick and I bought a house. This vile lady told everyone that I didn’t invest a cent in our new home. I had to confront her immediately, and I yelled at her, asking her not to poke her nose in our private matters. The lady called Nick and told him I was rude to her, he was upset.” “My husband came home totally stressed and anxious. I asked him if he was okay, and he refused to talk. Later on, that night, when the kids went to bed, and I pushed him into the conversation, he told me that he had a moment of weakness with this gossiping ’friend’, and now she was pregnant, and he didn’t want to lose his family,” she continued. Anna added, “I was dumbfounded, I felt broken and betrayed, and I began to cry. Nick kept saying how sorry he was ane didn’t want to lose his family. I didn’t say anything, but just went to my toddler’s room and locked the door.”

She confronted the heartbreak with courage, yet a new dilemma emerged.

This is where the dilemma begins. Anna revealed, “The next morning, I asked for some time off from my work. I then took the kids and went to my father’s house. I explained everything to my dad, and he was upset. Nick came home and didn’t find me there, so he blew up my phone, but I blocked him.

Last afternoon, my in-laws showed up at my father’s home. They were begging me to go back home and end this ’unnecessary and stupid disagreement.’ I was so stressed and shocked that I yelled that they raised a real monster, and his mother went pale at that very moment.” “His parents were shocked because they believed that our relationship was just going through some crisis and nothing more. They always believed that their son treated me well and that I just didn’t know what else I could demand from him.

They then asked me to explain. I paused and told them that their son was a liar, a cheater, and a person who made my life unbearable, that he didn’t value his family and even a baby didn’t become the reason for him to stop cheating and lying. His mom was visibly upset, and his dad just left without saying a word, but later he called me and said he would handle everything.”

The situation within the family has become entirely unhealthy.

Anna confessed, “I know that my MIL has issues with her heart and that she has to be protected from any bad news. I also know that my FIL will make my husband’s life hell after he finds out everything he did to me. My husband has been calling me from different numbers since then, and he blames me for everything, he said I shouldn’t have told his parents about his affair. He said that would kill them and his relationship with them, too.” “I feel guilty about this, and I think that we could’ve divorced without saying a word to his parents, without this unnecessary explanation. But at the same time, I couldn’t bear this burden anymore, and I needed to explain to his parents why I wouldn’t get back to their son for anything in the world. I’m torn by my emotions. What would you do?”