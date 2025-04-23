I Excluded My Future MIL From Our Wedding Plans

Hi, Bright Side! This is a recent event that happened, and I am at a loss. So my future MIL, Margaret, decided that my wedding had to be “perfect” but by her definition.

My fiancé, Drew, is her only son, and I can understand why she is so devoted to him. She was so excited when she found out about our engagement and, of course, our wedding. I did my best to include her in the planning, but she's getting further with her suggestions and expectations.

She was relentless. She sent daily messages with lists, demands, and was trying to take over everything. When I didn't give in, she'd rope in my parents with her unnecessary demands. She did it because she knew that they contributed financially to our wedding, while Margaret only had her advice and 'expertise'.