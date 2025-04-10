My MIL Accidentally Revealed Our Darkest Family Secret About My Son’s Birth

One day, my son was flipping through the family album with my MIL and paused at a picture of my dad. “Why do I look more like Grandpa than Dad?” he asked. Before I could respond, my MIL blurted out, “It’s because your mother is your sister.”

To my surprise, my son stood up, and hugged MIL, then just laughed telling, “Nice try, Grandma. Is this some kind of joke?” “Oh, come on, Grandma, stop making up stories!” His laughter filled the room, and he turned to me with a teasing grin, “Is this some kind of joke?”