James writes from a place of aching grief. “It’s been a year since my wife passed unexpectedly. The grief still feels fresh, heavy in my chest. Clara, my late wife, wasn’t just my partner — she was my first and only love. We met as teenagers, grew up together, and finally tied the knot after years of being inseparable. I’ll never forget the moment I saw her in her wedding dress — radiant, proud, and glowing. I cried right then and there.”

That dress, sewn by Clara’s own hands, became a symbol of everything they had built together. But that symbol is now all James has left. “Clara passed away just last fall. One moment she was walking down the street, the next, she collapsed and never woke up again. The paramedics couldn’t save her. I haven’t processed any of it, not really. Some days, it still feels like she’ll walk through the door.”