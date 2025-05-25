I’m Not Giving My Stepdaughter Any Money—My Husband Thinks I’m In the Right

You should try and sit down with your stepdaughter for an open and honest conversation. Take the time to explain your reasons for not giving her money directly and how your decision is rooted in broader principles rather than favoritism.

Start by acknowledging her feelings and the difficulties she’s facing to show that you understand her perspective. Then, explain that your decision isn’t about how much you care about her, but rather about teaching her important lessons on the value of money and the benefits of hard work.