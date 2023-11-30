10 handy buys your body will be thankful for

Our body deserves a standing ovation for all it goes through every day and definitely needs special care. So, get ready for a journey through a treasure trove of clever products designed for our comfort. We also did thorough research on each and every one of them, ensuring you’d make informed choices. Let’s dive right in!

1. Use this eye heat massager to make sore eyes a distant memory from a past life. There are built-in speakers and pre-recorded sounds to upgrade your serenity, too. You can take personalization even further and connect via Bluetooth to your fave playlist.

The fusion of massage and melodic tunes will make your relaxation complete. Pros: The product is perfect for relaxation after a long day.

It gives instant relief to tired eyes.

Adjustable Cons: There is no setting memory.

The product makes some noise.

Promising review: My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven’t used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results, this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes. — Kimberly A.

2. Scrub your feet properly without any bending with this cute foot scrubber. It features super-strong suction cups on the bottom of the product, making it anti-slip and safe to use in the shower. You can also easily hang it on the wall for hygienic storage.

This scrubber also gives you massage and acupressure. It successfully relieves foot fatigue. Pros: Suitable for any foot size.

This product makes it super easy to scrub off dead skin cells. Cons: The product may not be suitable for very sensitive feet.

Promising review: This large foot scrubber has a hanging hole, and an adhesive-backed hook comes with the scrubber so it can hang on the wall between uses. This is a great idea, as the scrub mat won’t collect gunk like it would if it stayed on the floor of the shower. It is heavy; so far, the hook is holding. The texture of the mat provides some good scrubbing action; it has two types of scrub bristles, firm and soft, as shown in my image. (It also tickles my feet.)

Be careful soaping and scrubbing your feet and then standing on the shower floor — the soapy soles of your feet are insanely slippery. Rinse before moving off the mat! — Amazon Customer

3. Guess what? This handheld massager truly has your back! It can reach different areas of your body and help you with the pain. The 2 hooks on the device allow you to apply more pressure to different parts of the body. Use acorns for deep tissue, rounds for gliding over bigger muscle groups, and nubs for the lower back.

This device is simple and quite sturdy due to the fiber-infused material. The massager is designed to be a universal tool that will give you simple relief. With it, you can directly target pressure points throughout the body. Pros: Versatile

Easy to use

Easy to store

Very sturdy Cons: The plastic is quite hard and can irritate sensitive skin; it is best to use it over clothes.

Promising reviews: This massage tool is very easy to use and efficient. It helps me a lot with my back pain. — Mag

This is a brilliant and helpful tool for people experiencing pain in their back, shoulders, neck, hips, and thighs. It helps the individual put pressure on the exact area where the pain is, then release and go again. It has been especially helpful with my husband’s neck & sciatic pain. Super helpful!! Also, it’s light & strong!! — Elaine D

4. No, these earmuffs are not just fancy, stylish accessories. They are also neat for the cold weather and will keep your ears warmer than ever. And if you suffer from earaches, this product is a must-have! They are also foldable, which means easy storage.

These ear muffs provide a 2-level heat system; they heat up to a specific temperature and stop heating automatically in 30 minutes. The product is made of high-quality material and is smooth, soft, and very comfortable. It is also breathable and skin-friendly. Pros: The product is comfortable to wear.

Heats up fast and keeps your ears warm.

Good-looking and high-quality Cons: The earmuffs are not adjustable to the head size.

Promising review: I purchased these earmuffs. They are awesome for the cold weather, and I use them for the many earaches that I get, either from migraines, wind, or cold earaches. These earmuffs are a game-changer for me. My daughter has the same issues, so I will be getting her a pair for Christmas.

It’s really hard to keep a heating pad on your ears. I highly recommend it. They would make great birthday or Christmas gifts. Also, they are adjustable. — drkidd

5. Take good care of your hands with this elegantly designed cordless heat & compression hand massager. It effectively soothes your hands with warmth and relieves the pain.

This device, which is, by the way, suitable for both left and right hands, can help with arthritis or carpal tunnel pain and relax your hand after a long, hard day of work. The heat, air pressure, and kneading relieve finger numbness and joint discomfort. Pros: It helps you get rid of the pain.

Versatile Cons: The product might not be suitable for bigger hands.

Promising review: This is the best thing I’ve ever bought! I have ray suds, and my hands go completely numb and white every morning at the same time as the morning meeting. Very painful and distracting, obviously, so I figured I should try this. Completely awesome! It feels so good.

I got it last night and have done it five times already. Debating buying a second one, so I can do both hands simultaneously since there’s only one. Along with the compression massage boots I bought for my legs, I have a great new nightly ritual. — maria berrios

6. Use this futuristically-looking device for only 15–30 minutes per day, 3–4 times a week, to leave your skin smooth and radiant! With it, you won’t need to spend money on expensive skin products and treatments.

With this one, you can get salon-quality procedures right at your cozy home. Pros: Very versatile: The device can solve a bunch of different skin problems.

It is easy to use.

The product will save you a lot of time and money.

It delivers results; a lot of happy customers stand by the opinion. Cons: Expensive

Promising review: Zapped a few small pimples on my forehead after about three sessions using the blue light. The red light seems to make my face feel tighter. It’s only been a month, so I haven’t noticed a difference in my fine lines yet.

The session is very relaxing, and I usually fall asleep under the light. My cat seems to love it too. It gets a little bit warm, but not hot. Protective eyewear came with the light. I love that I can easily take it apart and travel with it. — Ebradford92

7. Longing for glowing skin? This soft silicone face scrubber is simple, yet it gets the job done. It is easy to use and travel-friendly. It will remove oil and makeup, gently and effectively exfoliate dead skin cells, and give you a massage, boosting blood circulation.

The product is infused with silver and zinc to resist bacteria and fungi. It is suitable for all skin types. Plastic-free. Pros: Compact and travel-friendly

Works well.

The product is handy to use and very durable. Cons: It can be tricky to keep it on a soapy finger.

Promising review: This works pretty well to loosen makeup on your face when washing. You would want to rub it in circular motions. I will say that it doesn’t feel like it actually exfoliates — at least not for me. It definitely helps to remove makeup more than just your fingers would. I will continue using it. — JC

8. Your skin will feel soft and hydrated after using this moisturizing body wash. It is also sulfate-free and paraben-free, which makes it a healthy choice.

This ultra-gentle shower gel will nourish and soften your skin. The smell is addictive, and the texture is extra creamy — all for your pleasure. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. Pros: Moisturizes and softens your skin.

The smell can transport you to a tropical paradise.

A little goes a long way. Cons: It is a bit pricey.

Promising review: I bought this little sample bottle before I would commit to the big one. Let me tell you, my skin has never been so soft and fresh out of the shower. I’m the kind of person who has to lather up in lotion after a shower because my skin gets so dry. It’s so silky soft and smells great. My only complaint would be that both the sample and the bigger bottle are so darn expensive. — Agnes

9. This dual-sided massager will give your hands a sense of comfort. One side with 2 precision rollers is for thorough finger relief. The other side of the device, with a single roller, gives a targeted deep-tissue massage to pressure points.

The product is quite compact. You can use it at home, in your office, or on the go. Pros: The device is portable.

2-in-1 design

The product relieves muscle tension. Cons: It needs to be handled gently; the product is not overly sturdy.

Promising review: I suffer from excruciating joint and hand pains along with dislocations from EDS (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome). This tool is amazing at easily & quickly bringing relief. You can control how much pressure you want, and the added larger back roller is a nice bonus to do all of your hand. Follow up with some compression gloves for the best relief. — shirley b.

10. These soft, comfy slippers are easy to find in the dark, thanks to the small, luminous “lantern” accessory. The glow is particularly bright after being outside. This wonder product comes in 2 funny design options. You also get an extra pair of regular shark fins. Personalize your slippers to your taste simply by switching the fins!

The product is made of eco-friendly material that is corrosion-resistant, flexible, and elastic. Pros: Exceptional design

Comfortable to wear.

Waterproof Cons: Runs a little big.

Promising review: True to the size and sooo cute!! And super comfy! Love how it glows in the dark😍😍😍 - Ling

We hope these products will boost your self-confidence as a bonus to good self-care. After all, our key goal is, no more, no less, trying to be the best version of ourselves.